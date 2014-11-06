Disney Has Announced That ‘Toy Story 4’ Is In The Works For 2017

Despite the fact that Toy Story 3 had a pretty perfect ending for a blockbuster animated franchise, Disney’s Bob Iger announced today that Toy Story 4 is in the works with a release target of June 2017. Naturally, the announcement was made in a meeting with Wall Street analysts, according to Variety, so we assume that once he declared the news, everyone removed their suits and immediately bathed in the purified waters of their private cocaine spa. That’s because Toy Story 3 earned over $1 billion worldwide in theaters – in addition to the $800+ million the first two films earned at the box office and beyond – so there was always a chance that Toy Story 4 would be made.
John Lasseter, who directed the first film and co-directed Toy Story 2 with Lee Unkrich before departing because of his work on the Cars franchise, is returning to helm the latest installment, and it probably helps that he’s currently the Chief Creative Officer at Pixar and Disney. As far as the voices of Woody and Buzz Lightyear, among many others, Iger didn’t have any news. I’m not a gambling man, but I’m willing to wager a nickel that Tim Allen is down for the paycheck, while Tom Hanks will do it, so long as Disney renews his membership on the island of Grenyarnia.
In the meantime, here’s a fun game I invented for adults like me. See how long you can stare at this GIF from Toy Story 3 without getting all misty and thinking about your old My Pet Monster toy that your dog chewed up. Haha, I’m on an hour and counting, because no way the end of Toy Story 3 was sad as all hell!
BOOOOOOO!!!
Whatever, I’ll watch it.
2nd
“Well guys, our last few movies were critical disappointments, so that means our auteur period is officially over. Guess it’s time to do whatever the fuck we want. Hey, wouldn’t it be funny if we made a fourth Toy Story, just to see everyone’s heads explode?”
This works well if you picture Iger in front of an overhead projector, and then he spins the sagging profits graph upside down.
It really surprises me that John Lasseter is coming back to direct this, especially since he didn’t do Toy Story 3. If he didn’t care about it he would have just dumped it on one of Pixar’s rookie directors, like with Cars 2 and Monsters University, but him immediately attached as director means that this is a project he apparently WANTS to do.
That or maybe the people up at Pixar are getting jealous of all the time he’s spending at Disney Animation, and this is his way of saying “I still care about you guys, honest!”
Did the auteur period start and end with Brave? Because I hardly count a Cars sequel and a Monsters Inc prequel as their non-cash grab period.
Toy Story 4 SPOILERS:
[cdn-www.cracked.com]
But it was a perfect franchise…
I guess Disney has to recover from John Carter and Lone Ranger somehow.
Then I remember they’re behind Frozen.
And, uh, they’ve acquired a couple of lucrative properties in recent years.
Replace my pet monster with pound puppy and chewed by the dog with lost on a vacation, and you’ve got HOW AM I STILL NOT OVER THAT.
Jokes on you. I still have my My Pet Monster and have given it to my son, along with my boss as hell 25 year old Little Foot.
My mom threw out/gave away all the toys I loved as a kid, and acts baffled every single time she tries to tell me how much I love the random ones I never played with that she decided to keep for “her grandchildren”. Jokes on you mom, I’m never having kids!
Toy Story 2 ended perfectly. It was optimistic with an undercurrent of realism (“don’t worry about the future… it’ll come, and for now enjoy being loved in the present”). Toy Story 3 doubled-down on the realism, and sidestepped it by making a few lucky toys immortal with Andy’s bequeathing of them to Bonnie… but we’re still reminded that Wheezy, Bo, and other toys “didn’t make it.” As much as Toy Story 3 was awesome, it was an unrealistic, happiest-you-can-hope-for ending (that still kicked you in the ‘nards, so kudos, Pixar).
As much as I’m sure Toy Story 4 will be fun (New toys! New adventures! Old friends!), it will, by its very existence, undercut the powerful messages and emotions in the endings of Toy Story 2 and 3. Those movies reminded us of the mortality and fleeting nature of childhood, and how life changes. By churning out more Toy Story movies–unless there’s an all-new cast of Toys–they’re just diluting the powerful messages that underlie the Toy Story movies and make them more than just kiddie cartoons.
[www.youtube.com]
Couldn’t help but notice they really played up the “And he’s your FRIEND” angle. Rough being an only child, V?
[29.media.tumblr.com]
Will the suits push Lasseter to shoehorn in Darth Vader and Thanos to team up with Zurg? Stay tuned.