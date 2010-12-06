Disney Planning to Shoot Pirates of the Caribbean 5 & 6 Back to Back

That’s right, Disney has plans for two more Pirates of the Caribbean sequels, in addition to the fourth one they’re already filming (On Stranger Tides, with Nine director Rob Marshall). It’s as if millions of queefs suddenly squeaked out in apathy, and were suddenly bottled.
HitFix can now exclusively report that Disney has begun quietly telling cast and crew to set aside a major block of time in the very near future so they can shoot “Pirates 5” and “Pirates 6.” And, yes, once again, they will be shooting them back-to-back as one giant film, and then they’ll release them as two films. At this point, I don’t think there’s any doubt that Captain Jack Sparrow will be the defining role of Johnny Depp’s career.
We know Depp is committed to “Dark Shadows” and “The Lone Ranger” for 2011, so that raises the question of when they’ll shoot these sequels. I have a feeling Disney will want to get Depp back in his “Pirates” duds as soon as he’s done playing Tonto for them, but I can’t swear to the schedule.
I’ll say this for the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, the movies might all be lame and terrible, but if Johnny Depp had never put on eyeliner and dreadlocks and pranced around like a peacock, stupid people might never know what a good actor he is.
Meanwhile, Orlando Bloom wants to shoot pirates #5 and 6 face-to-face.
And Darren Aronofsky wants to shoot them ass-to-ass.
/I do too.
I would say it’s a bad idea to shoot back to back
Enough with this shit already someone get cracking on Cutthroat I2land.
They should call the sixth one “Jumping the Shark”.
I don’t care how they shoot them as long as they are medically accurate.
Goddamn – The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise is more worn out than Armand White’s thesaurus.
Queefs can be bottled? Oops…forgot about Danny Masterson.
Don’t they mean 5irates and 6irates?
Pirates of the Caribbean 5: 3-D Sheets to the Wind
Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Convoluted Waters
Pirates of the Caribbean 7: Massive Plot Holes in the Starboard Bow
Pirates of the Caribbean 8: The Final Chapter
Pirates of the Caribbean 9: Jack Sparrow’s now played by Andrew Garfield
Pirates of the Caribbean 10: The Straits of Home Video
Piratez of the Space Caribbean: It’s not a sequel, it’s a re-imagining.
So long as it’ll help me continue to produce my weasel and insect fetish porn series “Ferrets and the Scarabs Peeing”, I’m all for it.
Pirates of the Caribbean 200: Sean Penn pretends to live in Haiti for 8 months.
Of course, they’ll film that one with shaky cam.
Pirates 7 will be Directed by Tim Burton to keep his slave nearer to him. Also eventually someone at Disney will do everything a sarcastic internet commentor suggests and claim it as “original”
Deux Deux Deux says:
And Darren Aronofsky wants to shoot them ass-to-ass.
with Riley Steele to star in the porn parodies which will be shot ass-to-ass
[tumbles out of speeding mine cart. Kicks asian kid in neck]
Back to back, eh? 5 must have said something negative about that bitch 6’s cooking one too many times.
At this point, I don’t think there’s any doubt that Captain Jack Sparrow will be the defining role of Johnny Depp’s career.
That’s the saddest thing I’ve heard all day, and I’m Scandinavian.