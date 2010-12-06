Disney Planning to Shoot Pirates of the Caribbean 5 & 6 Back to Back

That’s right, Disney has plans for two more Pirates of the Caribbean sequels, in addition to the fourth one they’re already filming (On Stranger Tides, with Nine director Rob Marshall). It’s as if millions of queefs suddenly squeaked out in apathy, and were suddenly bottled.

HitFix can now exclusively report that Disney has begun quietly telling cast and crew to set aside a major block of time in the very near future so they can shoot “Pirates 5” and “Pirates 6.” And, yes, once again, they will be shooting them back-to-back as one giant film, and then they’ll release them as two films. At this point, I don’t think there’s any doubt that Captain Jack Sparrow will be the defining role of Johnny Depp’s career. We know Depp is committed to “Dark Shadows” and “The Lone Ranger” for 2011, so that raises the question of when they’ll shoot these sequels. I have a feeling Disney will want to get Depp back in his “Pirates” duds as soon as he’s done playing Tonto for them, but I can’t swear to the schedule.

I’ll say this for the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, the movies might all be lame and terrible, but if Johnny Depp had never put on eyeliner and dreadlocks and pranced around like a peacock, stupid people might never know what a good actor he is.