Disney’s ‘Maleficent’ Has A Haunting New Trailer

While the summer movie blockbusters don’t start hitting theaters until May – with the exception of Captain America: The Winter Soldier with a hipster April release – Disney is wasting no time or money with the marketing barrage for Maleficent, which comes out on May 30. Last weekend, we got to see Angelina Jolie in all her cheekboney glory as Sleeping Beauty’s great villain, and this weekend the official trailer was released, this time with more serious and haunting background music so we know that this lady means business.

Normally, I know better than to dip into the cesspool of comments on the IMDB message boards, but I couldn’t help it this one time, as this post caught my eye:

Look, I don’t want to get all spoiler-y for anyone who hasn’t seen the classic animated film Sleeping Beauty, but Maleficent isn’t misunderstood. She’s a big, old B-word wrapped up in a C-word and she gets what she deserves. And if Disney ends up tinkering with that and turning her into a poor, lost soul that eventually sees the error of her ways, then we obviously know who to thank for that…