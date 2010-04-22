DJ AM is in Iron Man 2. He’s still dead though ;-(

According to the LA Times, the late DJ AM, who died in August, will have a cameo in Iron Man 2, a scene in which he plays himself DJing a party at Tony Stark’s house. Except it’s kind of a bummer, him being all dead and sh*t now.

There are a number of celebrity cameos in “Iron Man 2” that will inspire some audience giggles (Bill O’Reilly has a memorable moment, for instance, and comics icon Stan Lee shows up with a particularly inspired disguise), but there’s also one that might be met with some gasps: The late Adam Goldstein, a.k.a. DJ A.M., is at the center of a key scene in the film, a fact that gives the summer blockbuster a bittersweet backbeat.

The decision to leave the scene in the film’s final cut was a difficult one for director Jon Favreau, who invited Goldstein to the set last spring and found a fast friend in the turntable auteur. After the jolting death of Goldstein in late August, Favreau was unsure whether the cameo would be perceived as a fitting farewell or just a crass distraction amid a popcorn adventure.

“We tried to make it respectful, and for people who know him, they’ll get a kick out of it and for people who don’t, it will sort of slide by without much notice,” Favreau said Wednesday, still choosing his words carefully.

Whoa, whoa, whoa, “bittersweet backbeat?” Let’s relax with the purple prose there, LA Times. I’ve heard nothing but nice things about DJ AM, but if he’s a “Turntable Auteur”, I’m a Cat Photoshop Visionary.