Dogs with hands, baby hippos – just another day on the internet

Senior Editor
12.14.10 12 Comments

Oh, dogs with hands, is there anything they CAN’T do? |via thedailywhat|

MORNING LINKS

  • Clips from the Quentin Tarantino roast the only place you’ll find them online, plus, frotcasting galore. |Frotcast 26|
  • Nuns who steal, a stunning exposé. |Uproxxnews|
  • Three easy steps to surviving an alien abduction. |Uproxx|
  • The 10 worst characters on the best TV shows. |WarmingGlow|
  • Conan O’Brian talks DC heroes who suck. |GammaSquad|

Forget puppies, this pygmy baby hippo is like a muffin basket got f*cked by a rainbow. |DailySquee|

  • Gaming WikiLeaks: the biggest leaks in the videogame world. |G4|
  • Tron-themed Christmas light optical illusion. |TheDailyWhat|
  • An interview with the Avatar back tattoo guy. |UnrealityMag|
  • It’s better when naked girls smile like this. Stop it with the cheesy sex faces. |GorillaMask|
  • The best protest signs of 2010. |Buzzfeed|
  • Rappers review movies: Black Swan edition. |NextMovie|

