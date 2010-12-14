Dogs with hands, baby hippos – just another day on the internet

Oh, dogs with hands, is there anything they CAN’T do? |via thedailywhat|
MORNING LINKS
- Clips from the Quentin Tarantino roast the only place you’ll find them online, plus, frotcasting galore. |Frotcast 26|
- Nuns who steal, a stunning exposé. |Uproxxnews|
- Three easy steps to surviving an alien abduction. |Uproxx|
- The 10 worst characters on the best TV shows. |WarmingGlow|
- 15 Classic rap remakes we’d like to hear. |SmokingSection|
- Conan O’Brian talks DC heroes who suck. |GammaSquad|
Forget puppies, this pygmy baby hippo is like a muffin basket got f*cked by a rainbow. |DailySquee|
- Gaming WikiLeaks: the biggest leaks in the videogame world. |G4|
- Tron-themed Christmas light optical illusion. |TheDailyWhat|
- An interview with the Avatar back tattoo guy. |UnrealityMag|
- It’s better when naked girls smile like this. Stop it with the cheesy sex faces. |GorillaMask|
- The best protest signs of 2010. |Buzzfeed|
- Is this the weirdest hockey goal of all time? |NYCBarstoolSports|
- Rappers review movies: Black Swan edition. |NextMovie|
- The internet explained! |HolyTaco|
- An interview with Mr. Johnny Depp. |Screenjunkies|
Oh you’ve got a FilmDrunk t-shirt picture coming.
1. Tuck dick
2. Squint
3. YAHTZEE!
