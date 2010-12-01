Dolph Lundgren to Get Sucked Back in Time By Ninjas in Uwe Boll Film

Achtung, Jews, I got you an early Hanukkah present. L’chaim, it’s a new Uwe Boll movie! What, don’t tell me you’d have rather gotten money, that’s so typical (haha, chill out, that’s just a little Jew humor I picked up at camp). Fresh off that film where he plays a Nazi at Auschwitz (NOT a comedy) and that other one about the fat, Nazi-fighting half vampire where he plays Hitler (supposedly a comedy), Uwe Boll will soon be drinking shirtless Absinthe shots with Dolph Lundgren. That’s because Boll has reportedly cast Hitler’s ideal of perfection as… wait for it… a medieval war veteran who gets sucked back in time by ninjas. Hey, man, don’t kill the messenger (Mel Gibson hates it when you do that).
Lundgren told blogtalk radio: “I play an ex-middle ages war veteran who gets f**ked up but he gets pulled into some sort of medieval power struggle, kind of gets a bit of a redemption for all his pains in service. It’s a role I just wanted to play. It’s fun to exercise my acting chops [sic] once in a while. I’ve got to get ready for ‘Expendables 2′.”
Speaking about the plot – which is set in the kingdom of Ehb – director Boll said: “It’s like contemporary, right now big city, and we have Dolph Lundgren basically being a cop or like a fighting coordinator working as this, and one night he gets attacked by ninjas in his house and fell with the ninjas into a vortex back in time. […] And then it turns out it’s like 50 years after the first part ‘In the Name of the King’ ended, and Ehb is destroyed and everybody is dead, Jason Statham and everybody who was in the first part, got wiped out.”
‘In the Name of the King 2′ is set to start shooting early next year in Canada. [Bloginity via LiveforFilms]
Uwe Boll has made three movies this year despite there not being a single plausible explanation for financing an Uwe Boll movie in the last 10 years. I guess what I’m trying to say is, I know people say this a lot, but there’s no way this movie happens. Just having Uwe Boll and Dolph Lundgren on the same set is enough to get the Anti-Defamation League so far up your ass you couldn’t see straight.
If only Uwe Boll could get sucked backward in time, maybe to the Pliocene era? That would be sweet.
Maybe Dolph’s character could step on a wasp and make it so Uwe is never born.
The only thing was Auschwitz the movie was longer!
-Evil Pete Hammond
Wait, wait, so Dolph Lundgren is a Medieval War vet but he lives in the present? And then he gets sucked back into the Middle Ages of another dimension? You know what, FUCK YOU UWE BOLL, that’s 25 seconds of my life I’ll never get back
If I made parody films, I would definitely have a scene where Heath Ledger rises from his grave, gets the Seltzer-Failberg team and Boll in one room, and makes them fight to the death to join his side ala the Dark Knight. Boll wins thanks to his boxing skills, and Ledger shoots him in the head. “My work is done here,” he says, and returns to his tomb.
Also, Vince…it’s worth reading up on Boll’s financial strategy. German tax laws allow him to get away with all that he does, basically.
@Dick
And to think that Germany is the EU nation that supposedly knows what the fuck to do with its money
one night he gets attacked by ninjas in his house and fell with the ninjas into a vortex back in time
That sure is a lotta words for “Four Loko binge”.
Alternate title: Hot Tanning Bed Time Machine
“my acting chops [sic] once in a while. I’ve got to get ready for ‘Expendables 2′”
-Show up. ✓
-Look leathery. ✓
Oh, Uwe Boll, stop trying to top Springtime for Hitler.