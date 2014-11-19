Donald Sutherland Has Taken The Jennifer Lawrence Praise To An All-Time High

At some point, people are bound to get tired of all of the talk about how seemingly wonderful and generally cool Jennifer Lawrence is. Even the actress has addressed that fact in recent interviews, which hopefully means that she’ll be able to sense the warning signs and stave off any meltdowns or PR disasters. Unfortunately, her Hunger Games co-star Donald Sutherland isn’t doing J-Law any favors this week, as the 79-year old compared her to the son of God. That’s extremely high praise.
“When I worked with her, I realized the child was a genius,” Donald Sutherland, who plays President Snow in the Hunger Games movies, told me last night at the premiere of The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 (in theaters on Nov. 21). “She’s the right person at the right time in the sense of Joan of Arc or Jesus Christ, any genius, in that sense.
“She has the ability as an actor to tell the truth out of the material and that truth is immediately recognizable with everybody because it hits you in your heart, your solar plexus and your mind,” the legendary actor continued. “And she has the genius of person to be not affected by all of this. She’s just a real girl.” (Via E! Online)
Additionally, Julianne Moore praised Lawrence as a “wonderful human being” while Willow Shields added to the Legend of Lawrence by calling her “so normal and so fun.” At some point, one of her castmates will say something bad about Lawrence, at which point a crowd will storm that actor’s home and burn him at the stake. No one speaks ill of the Chosen Actress, do you understand? NO ONE.
“She’s the right person at the right time in the sense of Joan of Arc or Jesus Christ, any genius, in that sense.
So she’s created by story tellers later? Whoa meta.
even more meta?
your name is judas
He just wants to bang her.
I was wondering what would finally tip me into irrational and undeserved resentment for JLaw. This last bit of ridiculous praise has done it.
I don’t usually say this, and I don’t say this lightly, but
FAG!!!
Was this a Sutherland quote or a Jaden Smith tweet?
Agreed! So many abstracts, it’s like an episode of Gotham.
F*CK YOU GUYS. You just sit there throwing out all these negative waves and you don’t even understand, you don’t even understand man. Clearly, Donald Sutherland is talking about deep religious philosophy and correctly identifies Jennifer Lawrence as the modern embodiment of two perfect specimens of the human form (Joan d’Arc and Jesus). It’s like you never even checked out her nude pics. Enough with them negative waves already.
+1 for the Kelly’s Heroes ref.
President Snow? Is he an informer?
Correct.Snow-Informer- [www.youtube.com]
He made these comments shorty after seeing her pictures from the fapping leak.
The super white trash one? Ass thrusting thusly, negligee, middle of the room bent over?
That’s my The Last Supper.
The one where she has a finger in her mouth, but there isn’t any visible naughty parts is my fantasy football team avatar, which is sorta the same.
Joan of Arc had the good sense to quit she was thirteen.
*when
He SO wants to tap dat ass
Joan of Arc and Jesus Christ were not geniuses. Also both were executed. I’m not really sure how this comparison applies.
Both were down to Earth. Except Joan of Arc went up in smoke and Jesus Christ ascended into Heaven.
I’m not sure why all the women in that photo want high waist lines. Just looks weird.
According to the fappening pictures she is a goddess. So I can kind or sort of see where he was going with his God analogy. She’s also an amazing actress with an enormous range. But I’m not sure where Joan of Arc would come in here. Is it because Joan of Arc was played by hot actresses in all of the films about her (especially Mila Jovovich) and J-Law is insanely hot? I guess I can agree with him in this case as well then.
I kinda love that one of the tags for this story is “Jesus Christ.”
It’s a good thing you have a nice body, nurse, otherwise they’d get rid of you quick.
He only says this cuz he’s disappointed with the way his kid turned out.
“This girl, she’s like acting Jesus. My kid just yells “DAMMIT” over and over and tackles christmas trees.”
Is Donald Sutherland leaning on an invisible cane in that picture? What is happening there?
I think the cracks were starting to show in The Colbert Report interview she did last week. Something about it was really really awkward.