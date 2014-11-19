Donald Sutherland Has Taken The Jennifer Lawrence Praise To An All-Time High

Getty Image

At some point, people are bound to get tired of all of the talk about how seemingly wonderful and generally cool Jennifer Lawrence is. Even the actress has addressed that fact in recent interviews, which hopefully means that she’ll be able to sense the warning signs and stave off any meltdowns or PR disasters. Unfortunately, her Hunger Games co-star Donald Sutherland isn’t doing J-Law any favors this week, as the 79-year old compared her to the son of God. That’s extremely high praise.

“When I worked with her, I realized the child was a genius,” Donald Sutherland, who plays President Snow in the Hunger Games movies, told me last night at the premiere of The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 (in theaters on Nov. 21). “She’s the right person at the right time in the sense of Joan of Arc or Jesus Christ, any genius, in that sense. “She has the ability as an actor to tell the truth out of the material and that truth is immediately recognizable with everybody because it hits you in your heart, your solar plexus and your mind,” the legendary actor continued. “And she has the genius of person to be not affected by all of this. She’s just a real girl.” (Via E! Online)

Additionally, Julianne Moore praised Lawrence as a “wonderful human being” while Willow Shields added to the Legend of Lawrence by calling her “so normal and so fun.” At some point, one of her castmates will say something bad about Lawrence, at which point a crowd will storm that actor’s home and burn him at the stake. No one speaks ill of the Chosen Actress, do you understand? NO ONE.