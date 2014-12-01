Don’t Have Time To Read ‘1001 Movies You Must See Before You Die’? Then Watch This Handy Supercut!

I remember first purchasing 1001 Movies You Must See Before You Die back before IMDB was such a robust bank of information. I studied every single page in Steven Jay Schneider’s massive tome that chronologically listed legendary films, and movies of import starting back in the late 1800s, using paper clips to mark the pages of films that I wanted to eventually see (I had yet to discover the magic of sticky tabs). Then, I would take the hefty book with me to my local video store — showing my age here — and I’d start at page one, rifling through each selection until I found the first film that was available for my viewing.
The book, now in its fifth edition, is still a must-have for cinephiles — even in this day and age of digital information — as not only does it contain all the pertinent details about each film on the list (production notes, cast & crew, awards, etc.), it also contains a well-executed and well-written essay on each film.
If you don’t have the time to read the massive anthology of films, then don’t worry. Film buff, Jonathan Keogh, put together a video that chronicles every film in the latest edition and then some — over 200 extra films were added. So, sit back, grab some popcorn — not too much, it’s only less than 11 minutes long — and watch a short history of cinema. And, do yourself a favor and put the book on your Christmas wish list — you won’t regret it.
I’m about halfway through the list of 1001 movies, but I have listened to their entire “1001 albums” list.
I fingerblasted your mom 1001 times, so who’s the real winner here?
@Nazi Doctor Leo Spaceman
I ass fucked your mom.
So I am the real winner here.
@The Curse of Marino
My mom has the Super Duper AIDs so…you tell me
@Nazi Doctor Leo Spaceman
Who do you think gave her Super Duper AIDS?
@The Curse of Marino
……..papa??
Why the fuck is a list now a book? This sounds like a fucking blog post not a Novel. Someone shoot this Keogh dipshit and tell his name is stupid.
Also, anyone named Jonathan, who goes by Jonathan is a fucking idiot and probably pays prostitutes to piss on them.
Every film takes up 1-2 page and has all the deets about the film plus an essay from a lauded film critic. It’s awesome if you like films. But it seems like you hate the world, so, maybe not for you.
the juxtaposition of the first and second comments really make me realize how fascinating humanity and the internet really is. The video as well, left me speechless.
but apparently not commentless
You guys seriously couldn’t list the films?