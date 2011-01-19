Drunkards: Let’s Buy The Batmobile

Everyone hold onto your nipples. The Batmobile is for sale. Sayeth the Ebay seller:
Own the ACTUAL “Batman Returns” Batmobile, TM & Copyright 1992 DC Comics, Inc. from the Warner Brothers Movie “Batman Returns” with Michael Keaton.
This is NOT a Replica!
This is the exclusive and Legally Authorized ORIGINAL Movie Car with FULL DOCUMENTATION AND oroginal executed contract from Warner Brothers & DC Comics and is only the SECOND authentic “Batman Returns Movie Batmobile” ever offered for sale.
Batmobile #3 is in the BEST CONDITION of ANY of the Batmobiles.
The current high bid is in the $300,000s, but there is a Buy It Now price of $499,000. That’s a hell of a lot money, even for a multiblog Uproxx fill-in extraordinaire such as myself. But I really want the Batmobile. Like, A LOT. So here is my proposal: the Film Drunk Twitter account has 12,000+ followers, and the Facebook page has over 6,000 likes. Even accounting for a large amount of crossover, I’d estimate there are 15,000 or so unique individuals between the two. All we need is 5,000 of you to chip in $100 and it’s ours to share. That’s right. For one day every 13.7 years, the Batmobile can be YOURS. The auction closes at 9pm ET tonight, so we have to act quickly.
Think of all you could do with the Batmobile. You could play it cool — pull up to a fancy club, emerge from the airplane-style cockpit, hand the keys to the valet and say “Hey, try not to scratch it,” like it’s a 1998 Civic. You could play it badass — drive around town at 100mph daring cops to chase you. You could play it petty — show drunk up outside your ex’s apartment at 3am and go all Mike Dexter, “… REALLY, AMANDA?! WELL SOMEBODY JUST BOUGHT THE BATMOBILE! WHO’S IMMATURE NOW?!”
Or, hell, you could just just dress up like Batman and take it to the supermarket. The world would be your oyster.
So, please, contact me if you are interested. Oh, and don’t worry. There’s only, like, a 10% chance I turn this into a Ponzi scheme and bail with money.
Jack!, Stoney…how do we let Danger know that the secret alternate identities of us alone is probably about 10,000 of them 15,000?
And I have about 73 different personalties, sadly none of them are particularly witty :(
so that even further reduces the money pool.
Ol’ Cross Country Heat wants to know where in an armadillo’s anus he’d put his hibachi?
Wait, Michael Keaton comes with the car? Is that where he lives?
Malkovich puts in the first hundred.
@ Jacktion!
He better. If it’s another one of those Multiplicity knockoffs, I’m filing a complaint. I’ve been fooled before.
Without a doubt, one of my favorite cars with a penis of all time.
Will this devolve into some kind of Flying Hellfish situation? Because then my murder-all-filmdrunkards plan will finally have a purpose!
We could get a much better deal on Daredevil’s car. Lot of dents in that one though.
@Aaron–unfortunately, the prize for the Filmdrunk tontine is that the survivor wins comment of the week every week.
We’ll take turns alphabetically, unless your name starts with two A’s, then fuck you. You don’t get a turn.
I’m in for a Benjamin but only if we can paint the front pink and rename it the Clitmobile.
Well, i’ve already got Val Kilmer’s Rascal Scooter and the Volkswagen Beetle bonnet* that was fitted to George Clooney’s Batsuit, so I can make room for this.
*or “hood” if you prefer. [tinyurl.com]
I’d pull up to drive-thrus and place my order in Christian Bale Batman voice.
Guys, I’m Mexican.
I’ll just steal it.
Goddammit Pauly, if you do that, we want the batmobile as God intended it. The only hydraulics it should have should be so it can do that 180 degree spin thing. Go get it, and then leave it the fuck alone.
You’d think a guy named “Guerrero” would think the same way, Pauly.
Unless … HE’S NOT REALLY MEXICAN!
Sorry I’ve tied all up my funds in acquiring Chitty Chitty Bang Bang which I plan to turn into an anal pron shooting vehicle called Shitty Clitty Wang Bang.
I’ve also got one of the cars James Bond drove. The Citroen 2CV from For Your Eyes Only. Needs a bit of work though.
I have the Aston Martin Vanquish from Die Another Day. Just wish I could remember where I parked the fucker…
Ooh, I forgot about the Lincoln Continental from Goldfinger. *opens cupboard door* It needs a bit of work too.
@Larry. SO MANY T-SHIRTS! DC-area hobos will be well clothed (in the torso and upper arm areas).
I was lying about the Vanquish. I actually drive the Last Of The V8 Interceptors.
BRIAN: What’s the difference between you and me?
THE BAT: I’m not wearing maxi pads.
I’d be in but with my luck Burnsy would have it the day before me and I’d spend my day with it cleaning cum stains off the dashboard so, I’m out.