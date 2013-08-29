Early Buzz: Everyone Loves Gravity

Gravity, Alfonso Cuarón’s first narrative feature since 2006’s Children of Men, just released this new poster, and while it will be at least two or three weeks until I get to see it, and you normies will have to wait until October, the film’s currently playing the Venice Film Festival and the reviews are starting to trickle in.
SPOILER ALERT: They like it.
I’m thoroughly sick of 3D movies and, until this morning, at least, I would have been happy to never have to look at one again. But I wasn’t prepared for the way Cuarón uses it to explore both wonder and despair, in Gravity. Forget stretched-out blue people, Peter Max–colored flora and fauna, and explosions comin’ at you: This is what 3D was made for. –Village Voice
…a science-fiction thriller of rare and diamond-hard brilliance, in which two astronauts come perilously unstuck from their moorings. –The Telegraph
It comes blowing in from the ether like some weightless black nightmare, hanging planet Earth at crazy angles behind the action. Like Tarkovsky’s Solaris (later remade by Clooney and director Steven Soderbergh), the film thrums with an ongoing existential dread. And yet, tellingly, Cuaron’s film contains a top-note of compassion that strays at times towards outright sentimentality. –The Guardian
Space has never seemed bigger, more unknown, more outer than it does in “Gravity.” …it’s 45 years since Kubrick’s “2001: A Space Odyssey” effectively patented the description “the ultimate trip,” but that doesn’t mean Cuarón and his team can’t further serve and substantiate it. –Hitfix
The film comes as close as most of us are likely to get to actually being in space (undoubtedly aided by the 3D: this is one film that’s really worth paying the extra bucks for to see in the format, whether the lens is capturing a tiny spinning speck in the distance or debris flying in your face). But it shouldn’t be dismissed as a mere rollercoaster ride—even if your instinct, as at a theme park, is to finish the experience and line up again for another go. When all’s said and done, the action is in service of character. –ThePlaylist
Mexican director Alfonso Cuaron maintains he would have been an astronaut if he had not become a film-maker. So it is no surprise that he has George Clooney and Sandra Bullock floating about in space in Gravity, the first 3D film to open the prestigious Venice Film Festival. –EveningStandard (I chose this excerpt because it’s one of the more hilariously dull ledes I’ve read).
Not unlike earlier triumphs of 3D and vfx innovation such as “Avatar” and “Life of Pi,” though conceived along less fantastical, more grimly realistic lines, “Gravity” is at once classical and cutting-edge in its showmanship, placing the most advanced digital filmmaking techniques in service of material that could hardly feel more accessible. –Variety
—
Getting all excited for a movie like this is a double-edged sword. On the one hand, it gives me something to look forward to besides the chilling embrace of death. On the other, if it’s not the best Sandra Bullock movie since Demolition Man, it’ll add to the growing list of ways the universe has disappointed me. Don’t think I’m not keeping track of this shit. It’s all up to you, Cuarón.
<—–
This certainly seems to be trending better than Getaway.
Ethan Hawke and Selena Gomez in the wallpaper ads on this page look like they’re reacting to Gravity – “what is this black magiks? what are we doing stuck in this shitstain?”
I can’t be the only one who thought the phrase “thrums with an ongoing existential dread” was a reference to my dick.
Thanks to this comments section, I can’t not think of this movie as Blind Side of the Moon.
Her face, though :( It’s hard to look at in close-up, like in the trailer. So much plastic surgery.
You have difficulty looking at plastic surgery?
That’s just age and make-up.
She looks like John Travolta.
About the title–isn’t there not gravity in space? Asking for a friend.
Gravity is all up in space.
“Sandra, I don’t think you understand the gravity of this situation!” “You funny, George Clooney.”
I believe the esteemed scientists at ICP Labs might have an answer for that question.
*puts on glasses* In orbit, you’re still being pulled in by the Earth’s gravity but you don’t feel it because you’re moving at such a high horizontal velocity that you move around the earth instead of crashing into it. So the weightlessness astronauts experience is essentially constant free-fall that never reaches the earth.
Gravity’s everywhere. What you’re thinking of is weight (or one definition of it, anyway — and it’s still possible in space).
Jesus, I learn so much here. Fuck you books!
From a marketing perspective, my concern is that while technically inaccurate, the term “zero gravity” (known as zero-g on the street) is commonly conflated with the more accurate “weightlessness,” making the title seem like a misnomer. We’re trying to put asses in seats here, people.
It says they’re 235 miles up, which means there’s almost a full gravity, but only if the structure was relatively stationary to the Earth’s surface; but if they’re in a stable orbit then the Earth’s gravity is balanced out by centripedal force.
I hate GRAVITY! I’m a peacock, you gotta let me fly!
Don’t go chasing waterfalls.
And now I have to find time to rewatch Children of Men
Meh. Felix Baumgartner did it better.
God dammit! Why did he have to cast Bullock. Sorry. I can’t see this just on principle. She is just that annoying to me. Remember: not only did she choose to marry a Nazi douche, she produces the movies she’s in that are the absolute worst.
C’mon. You’ll see it. It’d just be stupid not to.
“Don’t Let Go” is a decent tag line, I suppose. But from what I’ve seen I would’ve gone with “Oh SHIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIII-“
The poster with Clooney makes it look like the movie is about a recently unfrozen caveman.
Unfrozen compared to his acting, anyway.
Being compared to Tsarkovsky?! Oh shit, look out kids! Get ready for some mind-blowingly long takes of slow pans and people sitting around doing jack shit! If Sandra Bullock or Clooney doesn’t have at least one ten minute monologue that makes you wonder when the fuck the plot is gonna start moving faster than Dennis Farina, then it just ain’t auteur enough, bitch!
To be fair, the American remake was only about an hour and a half.
Still here. Still looks like two actors and a director sitting around complimenting each other on the smell of their farts. Still don’t care.
Well in those space-suits the only farts they’ll be smelling are their own.
>”it’s 45 years since Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey effectively patented the description ‘the ultimate trip,’ but that doesn’t mean Cuarón and his team can’t further serve and substantiate it. ”
By making the trip from film to DVD in record time.
This is one of those films where the trailer is more interesting than the movie… which goes for most of them, but still.
I find it hard to believe that an astronaut in this day and age could be out of radio-contact in low earth-orbit…. there must be some REALLY strong sunspots to block her from getting a signal when she’s in direct line with about 9,000 cell-towers and 300 satellites.
Damn NASA must be using T-Mobil.
That’s how.