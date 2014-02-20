ELLE Magazine Absolutely Nailed It By Naming Tom Hiddleston Man Of The Year

While I wasn’t aware that ELLE magazine even named a Man of the Year – I’m only at a Highlights and Penthouse reading level – it’s basically outstanding that the publication gave that honor to actor Tom Hiddleston this year, because he’s just one of the best guys around. Among his efforts, the folks at ELLE claim that Hiddleston earned Man of the Year because of his performance as Loki in Thor: The Dark World, as well as the interview that he conducted with his co-star Natalie Portman for the magazine’s November issue. But is that all that we could list to provide evidence of why he’s a prime candidate for any such award? Absolutely not.

In addition to that whole acting thing that he does, Hiddleston also participated in arguably the best of the Super Bowl XLVIII commercials, in Jaguar’s tribute to British actors playing the best villains. He also offered up a hell of a rendition of “Stand By Me” in some automobile karaoke. Hiddleston’s Thor 2 commercials for Comedy Central were among the best of anything aired on the network in 2013 (not a knock to original programming, as much as it’s a nod to a great parody). He gave us the best impression of Owen Wilson last year, and he also took the wind out of Andy Murray’s sails at Wimbledon by acting unimpressed over his win. Don’t forget the impact he had on the kids, as his rendition of “Bare Necessities” was adorable and nobody has ever been more charming while depriving Cookie Monster of a treat. The guy certainly paid his dues in 2013.

And while he couldn’t be there in person at the 2014 ELLE Style Awards to show his appreciation, he did record this delightful and charming video for everyone.

(In case that disappears, you can watch the version on the ELLE website here.)