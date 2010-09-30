Eminem to return to acting? With the City of God guy?!?

Confession time: I love 8 Mile. I watch it every damn time it comes on HBO and have half the rap battles memorized (“This guy’s a gangsta? His real name’s Clarence.”). The only non-actor I can remember who basically played himself as well as Eminem did in 8 Mile was Howard Stern in Private Parts. Yes, I realize that’s a pretty small list. But dammit, Eminem is coming back to movies, and that makes me happy. …No, no, that’s okay, I’ll stuff myself in the locker.
Eight years later [after 8 Mile], Eminem is primed to make his return — a sexy return at that. It’s not a highly personal tale, nor an ‘8 Mile’ sequel, but rather Fernando Meirelles’ upcoming sex-themed drama, ‘360,’ placing him face to face with some of Hollywood’s best talent. Meirelles is the man behind ‘City of God,’ ‘The Constant Gardener’ and ‘Blindness,’ and he’s already tapped both Rachel Weisz and Anthony Hopkins for roles. Now, with the latest report from Production Weekly’s Twitter feed, we’ve got Eminem and Frances McDormand circling. [Moviefone]
City of God might be in my all-time top 10, but I don’t even want to see this movie. I just want visit the set and see B Rabbit and Tony Hops have a rap battle in front of the lunch truck. And then maybe have France McDormand tell Em he’s a “dope rapper” in her Fargo voice. …Yes, a boy can dream. Oh would you look at that, spilled nacho cheese on my shirt.
Vince Vaughn in the motherfuckin’ house! He’s kinda funny lookin’ though. I dunno, maybe too light?
I’ve spent most of my married life trying to explain to my wife why I want to tap Rachel Weisz, and if I had to tap Anthony Hopkins to do it then so be it.
So is Frances McDormand playing the old Eminem or is Eminem playing the young Frances McDormand?
Oh Vince, you have nothing to be ashamed about.
Well except for, you know, when you admitted out loud that you liked the Spin Doctors.
The.
Fuck.
Ing.
Spin.
Doctors.
I hope this is as sexy and upbeat as blindness!
Em’s a “dope rapper.”
I’m a “dope raper.”
But we all know that Snow is the lyrical gangsta.
I still think he was right Pauly. As you know, little Vince, little Vince, little Vince can’t be wrong.
Audie Murphy in To Hell and Back, motherfucker.
I feel you, MiZ, but lately it seems Vince has a dual personality of someone who gets it right all the time and someone who gets it wrong. It’s almost like we have two Vinces. Let me count:
One, two Vinces blog before you
That what I said now
Vinces, Vinces who adore you
Just go ahead now
One has diamonds in his flannels
That’s some bread, now
This one said he attends ComicCon panels
Ain’t in his head, now
If you’re such a fan of 8 Mile why so little mention of Brittany Murphy’s current gig, 6 Feet?
It’s no movie, there’s no Mekhi Phifer.
@ ChinoMoreno
Nice.
Huuuuge Eminem fan here but I’m not holding my breath for his next acting debut. Although it has something to do with drugs and sex which is pretty much his life in music anyway.
Didn’t Eminem get fat? So he’ll be playing the title character, right?
I like how you wrote that headline AS you were reading the article.
Eminem’s a better actor than some singers I’ve seen try to take to the screen. I mean, just look at Aaliyah’s acting career. Talk about a nose dive…
Eminem reprised his 8 mile role as Marshall in Funny People, and he totally stole the scene – it was funny despite Ray Romano.
I tell my girlfriend to leave the tags on the lingerie I bought her so I can make a sexy return.
Three words: Violent. Fucking. J.
Keep your Eminem. I prefer Esinem.
every time a white person mentions Eminem’s “sick flow” or his “skills” when great rappers come up, take a shot.
/liver explodes
