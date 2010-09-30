Eminem to return to acting? With the City of God guy?!?

09.30.10 7 years ago 22 Comments

Confession time: I love 8 Mile.  I watch it every damn time it comes on HBO and have half the rap battles memorized (“This guy’s a gangsta? His real name’s Clarence.”).  The only non-actor I can remember who basically played himself as well as Eminem did in 8 Mile was Howard Stern in Private Parts.  Yes, I realize that’s a pretty small list. But dammit, Eminem is coming back to movies, and that makes me happy.  …No, no, that’s okay, I’ll stuff myself in the locker.

Eight years later [after 8 Mile], Eminem is primed to make his return — a sexy return at that. It’s not a highly personal tale, nor an ‘8 Mile’ sequel, but rather Fernando Meirelles’ upcoming sex-themed drama, ‘360,’ placing him face to face with some of Hollywood’s best talent. Meirelles is the man behind ‘City of God,’ ‘The Constant Gardener’ and ‘Blindness,’ and he’s already tapped both Rachel Weisz and Anthony Hopkins for roles. Now, with the latest report from Production Weekly’s Twitter feed, we’ve got Eminem and Frances McDormand circling. [Moviefone]

City of God might be in my all-time top 10, but I don’t even want to see this movie. I just want visit the set and see B Rabbit and Tony Hops have a rap battle in front of the lunch truck.  And then maybe have France McDormand tell Em he’s a “dope rapper” in her Fargo voice.  …Yes, a boy can dream.  Oh would you look at that, spilled nacho cheese on my shirt.

