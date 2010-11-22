Eternal Sunshine Forgetting Machine May Become Reality

At the risk of self-identifying as a huge hipster, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind is one of, if not my favorite movie, the only honest romantic comedy (with the added benefit of no precocious children in sweaters). Well now it turns out that the procedure that helps you forget painful relationships wasn’t so far-fetched after all. Oh, Charlie Kaufman, you colossal hack.

Soldiers haunted by scenes of war and victims scarred by violence may wish they could wipe the memories from their minds. Researchers at the Johns Hopkins University say that may someday be possible.

A commercial drug remains far off — and its use would be subject to many ethical and practical questions. But scientists have laid a foundation with their discovery that proteins can be removed from the brain’s fear center to erase memories forever.

“When a traumatic event occurs, it creates a fearful memory that can last a lifetime and have a debilitating effect on a person’s life,” says Richard L. Huganir*, professor and chair of neuroscience in the Hopkins School of Medicine. He said his finding on the molecular process “raises the possibility of manipulating those mechanisms with drugs to enhance behavioral therapy for such conditions as post-traumatic stress disorder.”

By looking at that process, Huganir and postdoctoral fellow Roger L. Clem discovered a “window of vulnerability” when unique receptor proteins are created. The proteins mediate signals traveling within the brain as painful memories are made. Because the proteins are unstable, they can be easily removed with drugs or behavior therapy during the window, ensuring the memory is eliminated. Researchers used mice to find the window, but believe the process would be the same in humans. They conditioned the rodents with electric shocks to fear a tone. The sound triggered creation of the proteins, called calcium-permeable AMPARS, which formed for a day or two in the fear center, or amygdala, of the mice’s brains. The researchers are working on ways to reopen the window down the road by recalling the painful memory, and using medication to eliminate the protein. [via BaltimoreSun, thanks, Isaiah.]

