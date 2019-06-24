Frotcast 412: ‘Euphoria,’ With Allison Mick

06.24.19

What’s up, Frot fam! Matt Lieb here and holy hell do we have some amazing #content for you to #engage with this week. San Francisco comedian Allison Mick has moved to Los Angeles and there’s no better welcoming party than visiting the LA Frotquarters to rip on Hollywood. This week we discuss HBO’s zoomer porn, Euphoria, Max Landis’s most recent rape allegations, and Matt’s trip to New York – where dozens of Frotcast fans showed up to a slew of bar shows to show their support for our aging brand. We also read some emails and listen to some voicemails from Frot listeners who are inexplicably still Frotting with us after all these years. It’s a beautiful episode and you should all listen to it.

Also, please donate to our Patreon if you want to listen to us review movies. You’ll never be lonely when you have the Frotcast.

EMAIL us at frotcast@gmail.com, LEAVE US A VOICEMAIL at 415-275-0030.

SUBSCRIBE to the Frotcast on iTunes.

SUPPORT at Patreon.com/Frotcast.

 

