Eva Green’s Awesome Boobs Star In The Sin City 2 Trailer

Thus far, we’ve been pretty thorough in our coverage of Eva Green’s awesome boobs, which star in the upcoming Sin City: A Dame To Kill For, even going back for numerous follow ups, as necessary. How do Eva Green’s awesome boobs feel today? Do they swell or contract in certain weather? How does the humidity affect their suppleness? Does the extra sweat make them slippery to the touch? Does aureola circumference change, or just aureola surface tension? There are a lot of questions surrounding Eva Green’s awesome boobs, and you absolutely cannot afford to skimp on this kind of coverage in today’s media environment.
In any case, the trailer for Sin City: A Dame To Kill For has finally arrived (2in 2ity 2: 2 Hot 2 Handle, as I like to call it). Eva Green’s awesome boobs make a brief appearance at the 1:10 mark and again at 2:01. The film stars some actors and some other stuff happens too, and I think it might even have a release date. Pretty cool, man, pretty cool.
Eva Green induces a lot of release dates.
Ok, so this is a prequel (because Marv is still alive and Dwight has his pre-Clive Owen face) but Hartigan is both dead and alive in it? Isn’t it a little anti-climatic to have JGL promise to kill a guy who is featured prominently in the first (later) film? Also, about that “magic” xlophone.
WIZARD
This looked so good and fun to watch … in 2005.
Seconded. It was seriously my favorite movie of that year, and now… meh.
I blame The Spirit. And the fact that Angelina Jolie was supposed to play The Dame to Kill For way back then when it was originally supposed to come out. This is kinda like the knock-off version of what we could have gotten.
@ Not to mention shit hit the fan when Brittany Murphy and MIchael Clarke Duncan died.
Dubstep sucks.
hunk of crap
Where’s a GIF of Dave Chappelle’s Great New York Boobs sketch when you need em?
So marv is in all three stories and his own little story?? I wish I was more excited for sin city:bottom of the barrel
oh I’ll let my monster out (if you know what I mean ;) )
I love Eva Green’s boobs too, but I think Vince’s interest is starting to get a little strange in its intensity.
If being unhealthily fascinated by Eva Green’s boobs is wrong I don’t want to be right.
He asks the firm, round questions about boobs that need to be asked.
Looks a little violent.
Eva Green has a really hot face too
God Vince, youre really not finny
@@willroyboy
He’s Vinny not Finny, duh.
Tease, not enough boob.
Those boobs are killer. Seriously, I’m pretty sure they push Dwight thru the window.
Shame about the face though.
I’m in.
Dear Jessica Alba:
Show us your tits already
-Sincerely, All men on Planet Earth.
The Dreamers 2003 Eva Green thank you
( • )( • )
Going to pass on this one. I’d say more, but it would just be mean and I’m feeling nice today.
I liked the first one but could never get over the fact that Jessica Alba plays the only stripper who doesn’t actually take anything off. I’m almost mad at her because of that.
I’m more upset that this movie took so long to make and looks so bad than I am about 2 Dumb 2 Dumber 2.
Eva Green’s boobs were also in 2014’s *other* randomly released, unwanted sequel; 300: Rise of an Empire. I’m crossing my fingers that she’ll next go topless in an unwanted sequel to The Blind Side, to be released Christmas ’14. The Blind Side Boob they can call it.