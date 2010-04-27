Every Summer Movie Super Happy Fun-Times Trailer

In an epic undertaking, Screenrant recently cut together this super trailer for 24 films all opening this summer. I say epic because the soundtrack is fortified with epic opera gasps, which usually means you’re about to watch some incredible sh*t go down, like batman flying off the top of a building, or a couple of cage fighters touch dick tips. But in this case in means you’re about to see footage from:
Inception — Iron Man 2 — Robin Hood —Predators — Scott Pilgrim vs. the World — Salt — Knight & Day —The A-Team — MacGruber— The Sorcerer’s Apprentice — Killers – Splice — The Other Guys — The Karate Kid — Shrek Forever After — Toy Story 3 — Despicable Me — The Last Airbender — The Expendables — The Twilight Saga: Eclipse — Dinner for Schmucks — Get Him to the Greek — Grown Ups — Sex and the City 2
Of course, some of them don’t quite fit the “much-anticipated blockbuster” bill. For instance: Grown Ups, in which Kevin James’ daughter asks him “Daddy, did you make a sissy?” (his new epitaph) Or Nic Cage as a Man Witch, or Tom Cruise in I Hope They Don’t Serve Gays in There. Those don’t need epic opera gasps so much as a slide whistle and whoopie cushion.
The bigger the Whoopie cushion, the sweeter the Whoopie pushin’.
-deleted scene from ‘Ghost’.
I made a trailer for all of my summer sex tapes, it ended up being all 24 times I got laid in it’s entirety and was still only 2:30 minutes long. I a fucking stallion bitchnits!
Nic Cage is so poised to destroy any credibility he may have rebuilt in Kick Ass with Sorcerer’s Apprentice….
Did I see a “K-Poc!” in there? Wasn’t that the movie with Kevin Spacey where you’re supposed to wonder the whole time whether or not he’s an alien who loves the taste of human cock or just a dude who’s crazy in love with the taste of human cock? Oh wait, that was Superman Returns wasn’t it?
Ya, I had nothing for this either, luckily, Bond Up!
what – no clips from the Human Centipede?
That last screen cap was from the Crowe epic $3.00
Wow…this reminded me of how Un-Interested I am in most of this summers movie fare. Depression.