Every Summer Movie Super Happy Fun-Times Trailer

In an epic undertaking, Screenrant recently cut together this super trailer for 24 films all opening this summer. I say epic because the soundtrack is fortified with epic opera gasps, which usually means you’re about to watch some incredible sh*t go down, like batman flying off the top of a building, or a couple of cage fighters touch dick tips. But in this case in means you’re about to see footage from:

Of course, some of them don’t quite fit the “much-anticipated blockbuster” bill. For instance: Grown Ups, in which Kevin James’ daughter asks him “Daddy, did you make a sissy?” (his new epitaph) Or Nic Cage as a Man Witch, or Tom Cruise in I Hope They Don’t Serve Gays in There. Those don’t need epic opera gasps so much as a slide whistle and whoopie cushion.