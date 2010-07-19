Every Will Smith family member makes movies now

Possible Scientologist and boringest man in Hollywood Will Smith (he’s the Tiger Woods of movies, pre-affairs) reportedly has a new project on his plate. He’s set to play Cain in a retelling of the biblical story of Cain and Abel, a story which supposedly involves vampires now. Well sure. As long as they don’t sparkle. Wait, a black Cain? Are we sure he’s a Scientologist and not a Mormon? I digress. This latest Will Smith project may not star his son, but there’s still nepotism floating around just beneath the surface like so much motel-hot-tub jizz.
EXCLUSIVE: Will Smith has attached himself to star in and produce The Legend Of Cain, an epic re-telling of the Biblical sibling tale, this time with a vampiric twist. Smith will play Cain, the original Bad Boy, and he will produce with Overbrook Entertainment partners Jada Pinkett Smith (his wife), James Lassiter, and Ken Stovitz. The script was written by Caleeb Pinkett and Dan Knauf, with Andrea Berloff revising. [Deadline]
Lest you think that Hollywood is just crawling with random Pinkettses, yes, that screenwriter would be Jada’s younger brother, Will Smith’s brother in law. And time out, “Caleeb”? I don’t know whether that’s pronounced “cuh-LEEB”, “K-leeb”, or it’s just a poorly-spelled Caleb. Any of the options are stupid enough to give me a nose bleed. To make this story go down easier, I’m just going to imagine Jada pitching the entire thing in bad retarded voice.
“HEAH, WIW, MY BWUDDA WOTE DA VAMPIYA THTOWWY.”
“Fine, fine, Jada, I’ll produce it, calm down. Here, have some ham.”
To make this story go down easier…
Dude, just use bubble gum vodka.
Can Will Smiff play a black guy?
In West Mesopotamia born and raised, on the slay grounds is where I spent most of my days…
DJ Jazzy Jeff totally pulled a few strings to get his son promoted to fry cook. Little fucker can’t even handle the basket without burning himself, you think he earned that position?
Dude, how pissed was Adam when Eve popped out a black son?
The first book of the Fresh Testament starts with God saying “Welcome to Earff.”
Dude, how pissed was Adam when Eve popped out a black son?
Not nearly as pissed as when he saw them populating the earth about 15 years later.
fun fact: caleeb said backwards is his skin hue.
Jesus Arg, you brown people are racist.
Wait… shit.
Carnivale Dan Knauf wants God to exist but will have to settle for Xenu if he wants to eat.
Ham? I don’t eat swine!
Dude, how pissed was Adam when Eve popped out a black son?
I’m pretty sure Eve was black. She was made from one of his ribs.
Black Cain needs ribs to live even more than his mother.
DAMMIT! Sorry about your dick, Jack.
Damn, Lou is dead.
“You may run like Hayes, but you hit like shit.”
RIP guy who I always thought sounded like Optimus Prime.
“I be my brotha’s keeper?”
Black Cain killed black Abel for his new Air Jordans
Will Smiff’s “Cain & Abel” will costar Martin Lawrence and feature the brothers teaming up to fight aliens masquerading as angels. I just hope they let him call it Battlefield Earff.
When Cain is born, he yells, “I AM BIRFFED!“
Lord: “Now, when you say ‘brother’s keeper,’ do you mean, like, actual brother, or…”
Cain: “Or what?”
Lord: “Uh, nevermind. Say, you haven’t seen my chariot rims anywhere, have you?”
I think Cain would talk more like Uncle Remus than Dr. Dre. I mean, this is some pretty old-timey shit we’re talking about; pre-Gangsta rap.
I’s makes you dead Abel! So quit yo hollerin. Hear me Zami? Now I’s be takens sum o’yo sheeps fo myselfs!
Ah, black people and their creative misspellings.