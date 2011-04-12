Everyone hates Cam Gigandet

I won’t insult myself and you by calling this an “exclusive” but it did come from a couple tipsters and I haven’t seen it reported elsewhere, so there you go. Apparently Priest, a graphic-novel-based film which tells the story of “a legendary warrior priest from the last Vampire War who”– oh God I’m dismissively wanking already, recently screened for Sony employees in an event hosted by Screen Gems head Clint Culpepper. The film stars Paul Bettany, Karl Urban, and FilmDrunk favorite Cam Gigandet. Apparently, at the post-screening Q & A, so many audience members began their questions by ripping on Cam Gigandet, that it prompted Culpepper to actually stop and say:
“OK, I get it, you guys don’t like Cam Gigandet.”
Oh sure, NOW he gets it. Meanwhile, Gigandet had this to say about Culpepper in a recent interview:
Priest brings you back into the Sony/Screen Gems fold once again, working with Clint Culpepper — who made quite the impact at the WonderCon footage screening, shouting his support from the audience.
He’s a character, and a genius. He’s a huge fan. An actual studio head sitting there amongst the fans, screaming at the top of his lungs.
How did you come to develop such a close working relationship with him? You’ve worked together a lot in the past few years.
We’ve worked together many times. I don’t know why Clint keeps hiring me, but he does and I am eternally grateful. Even when we first met I believe I was 45 minutes late for a meeting. Me and my fiancée at the time were having a baby and I had my ultrasound, so I’m carrying this ultrasound the first time we’re meeting, I’m late, I’m sweating all over the place, he’s talking to me, and I had no idea who he was at first. I was like, “I’m sorry, I can’t talk — I’m late for a meeting!” Then I realized it was Clint Culpepper, and he was like, “Come on in!” And ever since it’s kind of been that kind of relationship. It’s never been pressured, it’s never been business. We’re just there because we love working with each other.
Aw, a friggin’ ultrasound? I admit it, I feel a little bad about stoking the fires of Cam Gigandet hatred all these years. I confess I was always being at least 10% facetious when I was ripping on him, and it takes a big man to admit that, I don’t mind telling you. Poor guy, it’s probably not his fault that he reminds me of a non-porn parody of Evan Stone.
We can still hate… … … shit. I don’t know. Who do we hate? Bret? Yeah. Fuck Bret.
fake Bret is cool though.
I got a huge Van Helsing vibe from the Priest trailers, it looks absolutely horrible.
But I love anonymously hating celebrities on the internet! Where else am I supposed to redirect my rage, huh?
Priest screens at Sony
Priest screens are a good investment. You don’t want those guys getting into your house and molesting your son.
Van Helsing was a fantastic mess. I don’t know what you’re talking about.
If Gigandet and Culpepper were Tab, then LaBeouf and Spielberg would be RC Cola.
Confession time: I’ve never heard Cam Gigandet’s name said out loud.
Gigandet does wear fedoras like a real ice queen. Got to give him that.
Jacktion!, his last name is pronounced like in “Sabado Gigante.”
The Van Helsing vibe always comes with a foreigner in a fedora.
Wow, yeah. Middle aged studio exec continues to “work with” young male actor despite fan outcry and patent inability to act. I wonder what that relationship is all about.
Back in 2004, I worked on a short film with Cam Gigandet in Washington state, right before he moved to LA. He was a nice guy, fun to work with and easy to get along with. He moved down to LA a few weeks after the shoot wrapped. A couple months later, the film was completed and he flew back up for the cast/crew screening. He was orange, had an entourage, and would barely make eye contact with people. He went from zero to douche in record time, and the only claim to fame he even had at that point was a short stint on Young & The Restless, which apparently he got fired from for being unreliable. The moral of the story is: ultrasound notwithstanding, it’s still totally cool to rip on Cam Gigandet. Also, it’s easy.
Thank you so much, HR. I feel so much less bad about having called him a hideously-deformed river troll, a sub-human, dog-faced gremlin, etc. now.
I didn’t even get a chance to pitch him my screenplay about a paralyzed MMA fighter who falls in love with his male physical therapist. It’s called “Broken Back Mounting”. He and Channing Tatum can fight over who plays whom.
Hammer; did you mean Stan Helsing?