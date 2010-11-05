Everything You Need to Know about Saw 3D in 20 Review Quotes

I had fun recreating the plot of Tyler Perry’s For Colored Girls with quotes from the reviews, but lest we forget that no race nor group of people has a monopoly on crappy torture porn, I’ve gone ahead and given Saw 3D the same treatment. Turns out Caucasian torture porn involves less rape and slam poetry, but more eyeball drilling and disemboweling. (*More You Know music*). But before I get to that, my favorite quote, from the NY Times:

The “Saw” franchise has always produced meretricious garbage, with a claim to moral complexity that serves as a fig leaf while we enjoy the sight of limbs being hacked off and heads exploding. (The standard reaction in theaters to these payoff scenes is laughter and cheers.) The one distinctive thing about the films has been their Dadaist quality, brought about by a concentration on elaborate, self-referential game-playing at the expense of story and logic.

“Mmm, yes, Dadaist. Exactly,” I thought as I farted into a coffee can to save for later use. Anyway, LET’S PLAY A GAME.

We see Dr. Gordon (Cary Elwes), in the moments after his foot amputation from the first Saw (2004), dragging himself along the floor, then cauterizing his bloody stump on a hot steam pipe. -EW In a very early sequence, a young woman is suspended above a buzz saw. Her crime was having two lovers, who now have the option to kill one another or agree to raise the saw up and eliminate her. -Boston Globe Two hunky dudes and the (two-timing) hottie wake up, bound and dazed, in the middle of one of Jigsaw’s vintage torture setups. Each of the dudes faces a circular saw, and the girl is suspended from the ceiling, a third saw poised beneath her bare midriff. Instead of being imprisoned in a disgusting dungeon, they’re on display in an airy glass chamber in the middle of a crowded outdoor mall. As they struggle to get free, spectators gather to watch and even snap cellphone photos. The dudes must decide if they want to save themselves or the girl, which turns out to be not much of a choice. -EW Then the slaughter commences, with a vital organ or two spurting out at the audience in 3D. -EW Not much later a gang of racist punks has been rounded up and rigged for group destruction in a rusty garage. -Boston Globe

From there, two parallel story lines emerge. -Hollywood Reporter The central character is a fellow named Bobby. -EW Bobby has written a book called S.U.R.V.I.V.E.: My Story of Overcoming Jigsaw, and he’s peddling it on talk shows, describing in great detail how the ordeal of slicing two hooks into his own chest and then hoisting himself proved, ironically, to be the most liberating moment of his life. ”I was reborn!” he says. -EW Bobby is a fraud; he was never actually one of Jigsaw’s victims. And now, to pay for his crime of self-promotion, he is at last going to become a victim. He wakes up in a cage, his wife shackled in a distant room, and to get to her, he must undergo a chain of character-building sadistic tests. -EW I was sorry to see him descend into Jigsaw Jr.’s torture chamber (festooned with slogans: “Begin Your Life Anew” or “Don’t Listen to Your Detractors”). -Salon While all this is going on, Detective Gibson (Chad Donella) is trying to figure out what the hell is going on. -Slant There’s a facial bear trap or two; a white-supremacist punk, glued to his car seat, learns that pain really is skin-deep; and Bobby has to do a lot of yanking — he removes a fishhook that’s been placed in someone’s stomach by pulling it out through her mouth -EW …and he’s got to wrench out a couple of his own molars. -EW Reverse Bear Traps, Scalping Machines, Eyeball-Drilling Dentist Chairs… -Salon “How many bodies?” Detective Gibson (Chad Donella) wants to know. “Enough pieces to make four.” -Orlando Sentinel …someone getting cooked alive in a missile-shaped cage, someone having his face pulled off by a hook attached to a 1970s muscle car and someone having her eyeballs pierced by a pair of sharpened steel tubes. -Salon ….somebody’s jaw was ripped out… -Orlandosentinel There’s even a slow-clapping moment! -LA Times One particularly gruesome death proves is revealed to be a dream with no impact on the plot whatsoever. -EOnline In the self-help group for mutilated veterans of previous sequels. After one survivor has tearfully explained that her ordeal made her a better person, someone who hasn’t learned their lesson snaps ‘you know what’s the best thing about being made to cut off my own arm? Handicapped parking at the mall.’ -EmpireOnline One very unexpected character from a prior Saw returns, and (nearly) everyone dies in the end. -TotalFilm

Even after I know all of that, I really want to know what the slow clapping moment was. Probably something particularly Dadaist.

