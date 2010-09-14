Exclusive new clip from Gone with the Pope

My life changed forever the first time I saw the trailer for Duke Mitchell’s Gone with the Pope. It started with Duke Mitchell grabbing his crotch, then quickly shifted into graphic violence, nudity, and lewd comments about a black stripper’s pubes. Needless to say, I was in love. The 1975 wopsploitation classic and follow up to Massacre Mafia Style was left unfinished after Mitchell’s death, until it was completed earlier this year after 15 years of work by Academy Award-winning editor Bob Murawski. Murawski has worked on Spider-Man movies, The Hurt Locker, and Drag Me To Hell, among others, but calls Gone with the Pope his proudest achievement.
My least proudest achievement, including innumerable premature ejaculations, is never having made it to a Gone with the Pope screening. If you live in the New York area, you can SEE IT THIS WEEKEND at the Landmark Sunshine on east Houston. If you’re near Cleveland, and you haven’t rusted or gotten carjacked to death by then, it plays the Cedar Lee theater on November 6th. to promote it, Grindhouse Releasing has hooked us up with this exclusive clip. It doesn’t have as much black-pube talk, but it’s still pretty good. I love the terrible extra acting. My only criticism is that when Duke Mitchell pulls out ‘the check’, I really wish he would’ve told someone to stick it up their mother’s twaught. As a proud Italian-American, I give it three crotch grabs and a “What the f*ck you lookin’ at?”
