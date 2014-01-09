Sofia Vergara Pays Pimp Woody Allen For Sex In The Very Believable ‘Fading Gigolo’

#Sofia Vergara #Trailers
Senior Editor
01.09.14 13 Comments

Woody Allen doesn’t understand cell phones and still writes his scripts on a typewriter, so if he had written what looks like an older, politer ripoff of Deuce Bigelow, I’d know it was probably just coincidental (I guarantee you Woody Allen has never heard of Deuce Bigelow). But Fading Gigolo was written and directed by John Turturro, and I don’t know what his excuse is. I tend to like movies like this when they go full fantasy, like Midnight in Paris, or the Woody Allen-vignette in New York Stories where his mother was trapped in the sky – but if you like more grounded, but still totally unbelievable comedy, like a film where Sharon Stone and Sofia Vergara’s heaving cleavage need to hire a male prostitute, Fading Gigolo is for you.

Though I admit, I enjoy Liev Shrieber with sidelocks.

Is there anything in this that’s close enough to a believable human interaction for it to be funny, or is it just straight up wish fulfillment? Rob Schneider made this movie, Spike Lee made a version of this movie… I think the take away here is that dudes really want to be seen as sex objects.

Opens April 18th.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Sofia Vergara#Trailers
TAGSFADING GIGOLOjohn turturrosharon stoneSOFIA VERGARATRAILERSWOODY ALLEN

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP