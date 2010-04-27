FAMILY MEETING

Okay, guys, don’t freak out, but I have some business to attend to tomorrow, so I must leave you in the small-and-feminine, yet-surprisingly-capable hands of my hetero life partners Burnsy and Chodin. They’ll be watching you for the morning, and I told them your routine, so don’t try any of that Vince-always-feeds-us-candy-canes-and-espresso-for-breakfast business with them. You’ll eat your toothpaste sandwiches or you’ll starve, just like always. But don’t freak out, I promise I’ll be back late afternoon. Think of this as just like the time your dad went out for a pack of cigarettes. Wait, bad example.
[banner pic via Lamebook. In other sad Twilight picture news, Jirish sent me this:]
Better be some chocolate donuts for breakfast or I’m re-wiring the XBox…
Is that woman’s posture that bad from carrying the weight of the yoke of carefree sexual freedom, since she’s such a fox?
I enjoy that the timestamp was included so we can verify that these were genuine Twilight idiots before Twilight idiocy reached its fever pitch. *is looking at you, Twilight tattoo lady*
Twattoo Lady is shopping for Kool-Aid. I think she already drank it…
Suddenly, my mom telling me to read Eat Pray Love doesn’t seem so bad.
Just imagine that Mom coming to your door with her flapping sign and big ass orange trick or treat bucket. Sweet dreams my beautiful babies.
Suddenly, my mom telling me I don’t read the Bible enough doesn’t seem so bad.
Suddenly, my mom telling me to read the collected works of Anaïs Nin is just as distressing as ever. At least her tattoos now have some context.
MLIT MILF.
Damnit Vince. You promised you wouldn’t post this pic!!!. I’m telling Mom! MLIFD
The kid with the Lifeguard shirt doesn’t seem to realize that wearing a Twilight sign will guard him from having a life.
Only two thing can explain that tattoo. Either she got it so her husband/boyfriend (sextoy?) would stop with anal, or said husband/boyfriend ASKED for her to get it…in which case she’s got a whole new set of problems.
That orange bucket really ties the room together.
Makes sense. Between Cullen’s eyes is fifty points. The elf princess riding a dolphin on her lower back is only 25. 100 if you make the dip cup on night stand.
Suddenly, my mom telling me she hates me and never wants to see me again doesn’t seem so bad.
It’s not as bad as the time my mom dressed me as Oedipus Rex and my sister as Lolita.
WTF? It’s already 8:33? My Chodin is Burnsying.
Chelle0, if your Chodin is Burnsying you should probably call your ladyparts doctor. Not because it’s infected or anything, but it might be on fire.
I DON’T WANNA GO TO SCHOOL TODAY! I’m sick. Vince would have let me stay home, he knows I’m not fakin’. (pouty face)