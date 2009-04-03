FOX SUPPORTS TERRORISM

It’s been two or three days since Wolverine was leaked online (either a “DVD-quality workprint” or an “incomplete, early version with missing and unedited scenes” depending on who you ask), but naturally the internet’s still a-buzz about it, and Fox is talking tough.
“Fox vowed Wednesday that the source of the “stolen, incomplete and early version” of the movie would be prosecuted and said the FBI and MPAA are investigating the leak.” [AP]
“Fox executives are describing it to me as one of the worst piracy scandals they can recall, since it involves a major studio and major movie [Editor’s dismissive wank]. The studio is understandably in a panic. With the film opening on May 1st, this leak could cause incalculable damage to the box office of the latest in the valuable X-Men franchise. The studio must find out who did this and punish him/her/them to the full extent of the law.” [DHD]
First of all, the box office impact of this will be miniscule – pirated DVDs have always been available in New York, and I’ve never once bought one instead of seeing it in the theater. Likewise, if I actually plan on seeing a movie, I’m not going to watch it on my laptop. Secondly, the FBI? You mean the guys that infiltrate terrorist cells and investigate serial killers (or is there some sort of Film Bureau of Investigations that I don’t know about)? We’ve got them investigating how a Hugh Jackman movie got posted on the internet now? Look, if Rupert Murdoch has enough money to pay Chris Klein for this performance, he can certainly afford his own DVD piracy death squad. So I’d appreciate it if you kept my tax dollars far far away from an investigation about f’ing Wolverine. All 42 of them.
The MPAA is helping in the investigation too? God help the perpetrator(s) if they live in Burbank and go to PTA meetings.
I think we have our plot for MIB 3…
Jackman, Fox, and the MPAA
This sounds like a Dylan ballad… except retarded instead of stoned
Isn’t this the plot of that blockbuster movie that starred both Jean Claude Van Damme and Rob Schneider?
With the FBI concentrating on who pirated Wolverine, Homeland Security lowered the terrorism threat level to “we’ve got more important things to worry about”
I haven’t seen a misallocation of resources this flagrant since the Kids Choice Awards.
Jackman and the Fox were hard up for cash
They stayed up all night fucking cinema in the ass
With a scorn for film, the internet they would pan
Cause for reasons unexplained, they hate the working man
Richard Kimble: I didn’t shoot my wife!
Gerard: I don’t care! I’m here for the workprint.
Usually, “Wolverine released online” refers to me whipping it out while I’m waiting for prescriptions at Walgreens. I’m suing.
How on Earth are the Federal Boobie Inspectors going to help?
KEVIN SMITH: Someone released a workprint of Zack and Miri and it wasn’t a big deal. Why wasn’t a big dea? (Sobs) Someone PLEASE watch my movies.
[www.megavideo.com]
do your part in stealing from fox.
FBI, as in, Filmmakers Bullshit Investigations.
The real crime here is what they did to the Xmen story lines, and how lame they made Gambit.
Oh yeah, Gambit is a flaming homosexual. He actually makes the film worth watching… it also pains me to see Ryan Reynolds in such a shitty role.
@Eib
And how they turned Deadpool into Baraka from Mortal Kombat….then killed him.
The real crime here is my coffee place only having raisin bagels left.
I say Ryan Reynolds is the leak…it would make perfect sense seeing as they pretty much fucked him and his favorite Marvel character he’d been trying to play for like 4 years.
Crap, Burnsy, that is a crime. Did you call 911?
*SPOILER ALERT!
That guy in the banner pic between Sabretooth and Wolverine will be Marvel’s new blockbuster sensation: Weenie-Arms!
The real crime here is what i did to that young boy, er…girl.
Rupert Murdoch thinks that law enforcement operates like 24.
Burnsy don’t call 911 unless you’re locked in you’re car. Take it from the Kissimmee 911 operators.
[www.orlandosentinel.com]
Audio of the call in Related Links section.
One of the reasons I like Punisher comics:
Punisher and Wolverine are investigating bizarre murders underground in NYC. When they come under heavy gun fire, Punisher gets behind Wolverine, grabs him by the belt, and uses him as a shield against the bullets.
SmokeEm- Rupert Murdoch does indeed think that law enforcement operates like 24, but in an effort to reign in costs over the leak, he’s replacing Keifer Sutherland with Gary Busey
Being a Graphic Designer my fav 24 trick was when they zoom in like 5x on some compressed image taken by a confiscated cell phone.
Are you trying to say tv isnt real?