FOX SUPPORTS TERRORISM

#Wolverine
Senior Editor
04.03.09 27 Comments

It’s been two or three days since Wolverine was leaked online (either a “DVD-quality workprint” or an “incomplete, early version with missing and unedited scenes” depending on who you ask), but naturally the internet’s still a-buzz about it, and Fox is talking tough.

“Fox vowed Wednesday that the source of the “stolen, incomplete and early version” of the movie would be prosecuted and said the FBI and MPAA are investigating the leak.” [AP]

“Fox executives are describing it to me as one of the worst piracy scandals they can recall, since it involves a major studio and major movie [Editor’s dismissive wank]. The studio is understandably in a panic. With the film opening on May 1st, this leak could cause incalculable damage to the box office of the latest in the valuable X-Men franchise. The studio must find out who did this and punish him/her/them to the full extent of the law.” [DHD]

First of all, the box office impact of this will be miniscule – pirated DVDs have always been available in New York, and I’ve never once bought one instead of seeing it in the theater.  Likewise, if I actually plan on seeing a movie, I’m not going to watch it on my laptop.  Secondly, the FBI?  You mean the guys that infiltrate terrorist cells and investigate serial killers (or is there some sort of Film Bureau of Investigations that I don’t know about)?  We’ve got them investigating how a Hugh Jackman movie got posted on the internet now?  Look, if Rupert Murdoch has enough money to pay Chris Klein for this performance, he can certainly afford his own DVD piracy death squad.  So I’d appreciate it if you kept my tax dollars far far away from an investigation about f’ing Wolverine.  All 42 of them.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Wolverine
TAGSFBIFoxLEAKPIRACYWOLVERINE

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 20 hours ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 3 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP