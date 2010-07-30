FD Frotcast Episode 7: Rob Huebel, Comic-Con, Olivia Munn’s Book

Greetings, Drunkards. I don’t like to toot my own wiener, but I think this might be our best Frotcast to date. If you’ve never listened to one before, now might be a good time to bust your cherry. So, after a hilarious Children’s Hospital panel at Comic-Con (great show, incidentally), I scored an interview with Rob Huebel (Children’s Hospital, The Other Guys, Human Giant, guest spots on The Office, Curb Your Enthusiasm, etc. etc.). Incredibly, I did so using almost NO BLACKMAIL. We went on to discuss:

The Children’s Hospital “outtakes reel” which turned out to be five minutes or so of graphic footage from actual surgeries

Which comedian does the most drugs

What Malin Akerman’s hair smells like

Whether an anime fleshlight can accurately mimic the feel of a cartoon’s vagina.

You might notice that I let Rob Huebel have all of the funny lines. That’s because I am A PROFESSIONAL. I sucked it up and played the straight man role so as not to harm his FRAGILE ACTOR’S EGO. [interview begins at 1:30 and goes until the 29-minute mark.]

After that, I regaled Ben and Brendan with stories of Comic-Con, and at around the 56-minute mark, we discuss the majesty that is Olivia Munn’s book. SPOILER ALERT: She really does think nerds are sexy, you guys.

Listen:

Trailer for the latest season of Children’s Hospital: