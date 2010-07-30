FD Frotcast Episode 7: Rob Huebel, Comic-Con, Olivia Munn’s Book

Greetings, Drunkards. I don’t like to toot my own wiener, but I think this might be our best Frotcast to date. If you’ve never listened to one before, now might be a good time to bust your cherry. So, after a hilarious Children’s Hospital panel at Comic-Con (great show, incidentally), I scored an interview with Rob Huebel (Children’s Hospital, The Other Guys, Human Giant, guest spots on The Office, Curb Your Enthusiasm, etc. etc.). Incredibly, I did so using almost NO BLACKMAIL. We went on to discuss:
- The Children’s Hospital “outtakes reel” which turned out to be five minutes or so of graphic footage from actual surgeries
- Which comedian does the most drugs
- What Malin Akerman’s hair smells like
- Whether an anime fleshlight can accurately mimic the feel of a cartoon’s vagina.
You might notice that I let Rob Huebel have all of the funny lines. That’s because I am A PROFESSIONAL. I sucked it up and played the straight man role so as not to harm his FRAGILE ACTOR’S EGO. [interview begins at 1:30 and goes until the 29-minute mark.]
After that, I regaled Ben and Brendan with stories of Comic-Con, and at around the 56-minute mark, we discuss the majesty that is Olivia Munn’s book. SPOILER ALERT: She really does think nerds are sexy, you guys.
- Listen:
Trailer for the latest season of Children’s Hospital:
You had me at ‘cartoon vagina.’
Jesus, 7 of these things already? I feel like just last week it was only 6.
I’m looking forward to some sweet telescope exposition!
Jeesh, it sounds like you did that interview from a convention center or something.
He sounds so short !
played the straight man role
So, how’d it feel to be the pitcher for once?
Incredibly, I did so using almost NO BLACKMAIL.
Vince, how many times do we have to tell you that you’re supposed to get the person you want to blackmail to send naked pictures to you, not the other way around?
J! J! Last night was Lemonade Taco fair! Nothing like hot girls in them straw cowboy hats, high heels, halter tops and little shawty shorts. Too bad I gotta stay 500 ft away from their school.
Too bad I gotta stay 500 ft away from their school.
There’s always barber college, Fek.
There’s always barber college, Fek.
Pain don’t hurt, Donk.
Midwestern State Fairs are a lot like comic-con except instead of wearing elaborate costumes of pop culture figures, people dress like their favorite character from either Green Acres or Jersey Shore.
Hicks and Wiggers everywhere you look!
Surprise lady dick? The Mighty one loves you so much, Lince.
I’m pretty sure Patty Boots is going to murder Rob Huebel now that he’s in a Katherine Heigl (Heigel? Heigle? aww who gives a shit) movie.
Fek, I thought you’d be . . . bigger.
*points to crotch*
Vince later used plenty of black male.
Recessive genes per capita??? Marry Him, Lince.
Why is The Joker in the top corner of that picture?
I picture Olivia Munn having sex is like that scene from Louie:
“What level are you?”
Huh?!
“Your Warcraft character, what level?!”
Oh… he’s a 43rd level paladin.
“Ooooh so much wasted time…”
He’s almost 44th
“Oh God you’re such a nerd…”
I have my gaming computer set up in my basement.
“NnnnnnnngghhhhYES!!@@!”
Not true, Jirish. It’s not his fault that Katherine Heigl is such a cranky buzzkill.
The Mighty Feklahr is surprised Keanu wasn’t more excited to meet Luke Walton.
I can almost hear Vince yelling “Toasty!” in the top corner.
Furries in Myrtle Beach? I think not.
Baby hands?!? You’re SICK!!! And I like that.
Sorry about the lack of updates, guys. I apparently slept through my alarm and overslept by two hours. Neat.
You’re fired.
Never apologize, it’s a sign of weakness. Unless it gets you laid, then go for it.
Your alarm didn’t go off because it didn’t want you hitting the snooze button. It knows where that hand has been overnight and it wants no part of that.
I’m going to need to hear more about that pencil!
Ice cream Vaughn gets me every time.
That’s okay, Vinky. I fell asleep on the couch and woke up thinking Wesley Crusher was a star AFL player.
Your alarm didn’t go off because you were in a dream within a dream…boat.
Your alarm didn’t go off because Pauly’s mom turned it off on her way out. I warned you about her.
Your alarm didn’t go off because Burnsy wanted you to wake up mellow to the smell of fresh pancakes. Unfortunately you were out of eggs and he’s been out all morning looking for all-organic free-range chicken eggs.
Olivia Munn is a pandering talentless hack. I want nothing to do with her fugly ass.
/watches gif of her adjusting her right tit 400 times
How dare you insult Olivia’s pandering to my nerd boner? I created her in my UFC game so she could choke me out while I watch it and jack off. I call it the Carradine Guillotine.
Does Ben(?) use a bullhorn while speaking into the mic?
The Mighty Feklahr has played this esteemed online Frotcast for the crew of Grethor. The official rating from the Klingon Empire is “Three Snaps In Z Formation, and A Crotch Grab Whilst Loudly Profaning” (preferable, “Stick it up ya mutta’s cunt!”). QAPLAH!
Are we supposed to just assume that Brendan still has an average sized ding dong and is still really tall?
Michelle07-
Yes.
-Brendan
Holy shit. I had class so just finished listening to it. The part where you read shit out of Olivia Munn’s book makes me want to wrap my lips around the end of a shotgun.
But a shotgun that’s painted to look like a blaster right? Gosh, they really aren’t elegant weapons. Oh my God it’s hard to type with my giant tits and perfect ass. Why are you looking at me? I’m just one of the guys. Fuck me, you’re sexy nerd.
Oh and Brendan I honestly felt the same thing about Wickerman, went with some friends and decided not to mention that I had seen it to anyone.
Well.. since you put it that way Michelle… I guess.
Oh and you guys REALLY REALLY need to go see Exit Through the Gift Shop. I absolutely loved it.
Did anyone go to Comic Con wearing an Olivia Munn outfit? They need to put up a “No Pander Handling” sign.
Olivia Munn’s book was amazing. I thought it was both hilarious and very touching. Looking forward to when she releases a follow up as well as her apperances on the daily show.
THANKS, OLIVIA MUNN’S PUBLICIST
Olivia Munn’s power animal is a panda.
herp
“Munnians” really? Jesus Christ, that chick is a joke. And yet G4 is fucked once she inevitably leaves AOTS in the next few weeks, because every ad they ever run revolves around her freckled bony ass.
BTW, that Rob Huebel interview was gold. I’m surprised he didn’t offer you a writing job after that.
You really made some wishes out of airplanes there Vince and other two guys. Now if only that 747 could crash into Olivia Munn’s house.
Doesn’t Twilight hinge upon the sparkly fellow having to leave school for a week because of KStew’s foul odor?
Not that I would know more about this than a head shaved colored girl.