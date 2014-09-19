Feast Your Eyes On The First Look At Sony’s New CGI ‘Popeye’ Film

The way that director Genndy Tartakovsky talks about the opportunity to direct Sony Animation’s new CG adventure of Popeye really makes it seem like this is both a dream and passion project for him. Tartakovsky already proved that he’s ready to hang with the big boys in the animated feature game with 2012’s Hotel Transylvania, but judging by this new animation test for Popeye, he’s way more interested in bringing a classic cartoon hero back to the mainstream. And if this is what everyone’s favorite juiced up sailor looks like when he’s not chugging spinach, then I can’t wait to see what happens when he finally pops his first can of green stuff.

