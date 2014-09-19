Feast Your Eyes On The First Look At Sony’s New CGI ‘Popeye’ Film

Senior Writer
09.18.14 25 Comments

The way that director Genndy Tartakovsky talks about the opportunity to direct Sony Animation’s new CG adventure of Popeye really makes it seem like this is both a dream and passion project for him. Tartakovsky already proved that he’s ready to hang with the big boys in the animated feature game with 2012’s Hotel Transylvania, but judging by this new animation test for Popeye, he’s way more interested in bringing a classic cartoon hero back to the mainstream. And if this is what everyone’s favorite juiced up sailor looks like when he’s not chugging spinach, then I can’t wait to see what happens when he finally pops his first can of green stuff.

Around The Web

TAGSanimation testGenndy Tartakovskypopeyerebootssony animationSONY PICTURESteasers

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP