Feast Your Eyes On The First Look At Sony’s New CGI ‘Popeye’ Film

The way that director Genndy Tartakovsky talks about the opportunity to direct Sony Animation’s new CG adventure of Popeye really makes it seem like this is both a dream and passion project for him. Tartakovsky already proved that he’s ready to hang with the big boys in the animated feature game with 2012’s Hotel Transylvania, but judging by this new animation test for Popeye, he’s way more interested in bringing a classic cartoon hero back to the mainstream. And if this is what everyone’s favorite juiced up sailor looks like when he’s not chugging spinach, then I can’t wait to see what happens when he finally pops his first can of green stuff.
Was already to hate on this based on the still, but damn, that was pretty damn good.
+1
That was actually entertaining.
“We wanted to explore how Popeye would translate from the old ’30s and ’40s cartoons to today.”
A disastrous box office I imagine.
When did Genndy become President? Was part of his severance with Cartoon Network ten years of his life?
While I hate the idea of a CGI Popeye movie, it’s Tartakovsky and he’s always solid. I even liked Hotel Transylvania despite Adam Sandler.
My doctor told me that watching any movie that has any association with Adam Sandler would give me cancer.
Is that Tom Kenny playing Popeye?
I thought it might be Sean Hayes; Popeye sounded similar to Hayes’ voice as Larry in The Three Stooges. But you’re probably right
Tom Kenny or Kedzie Mathews?
[www.youtube.com]
Wow. It was a real shock to see that Genndy Tartakovsky does NOT have a thick, Yakov Schmirnov-esque accent.
I’m a little disappointed to be honest. But, as he is wont to do, that shit was amazing. I’d watch a whole movie of that no problem.
Oh goody. They included the annoying magical dog with a prolapsed anus for a nose.
Uh, that’s Jeep, a pretty standard character from the original Popeye cartoons.
a) “Don’t worry Miss Oyl, I’ll save you.” What the hell? It should be “Don’t yez worry, Miss Oyl, I’ll saves ya!”
b) Popeye’s voice is also too treble.
c) POPEYE DOESN’T HAVE BROWN HAIR THAT PEEKS OUT FROM UNDER HIS HAT LIKE A MEMBER OF THE BAND NEW DIRECTION.
Other than that, it didn’t look bad.
Yeah, I’m pretty sure that whenever his hat has come off, he’s been bald. Maybe I dreamed that…
If you listen to the director’s intro, he was pretty clear that the voice acting was not remotely final.
@Carl Spackler, thank goodness.
I also hope they do what they did on the original Fleischer cartoons and record the voices *after* animating, giving the actors the opportunity to ad lib mumbled comments. That’s a huge part of their charm, IMO.
Oh, also, where are his tats?
@bigswerve He’s most often portrayed with two hairs sticking out from under his hat, and in the comic strip/book days he definitely had some hair on his head. I think it was the later animated version of him where they took the hair away. I guess you could say Popeye goes both ways.
@Mike Keesey, this is an animation test, so I’m hoping some of the other details will find their way in, too.
Well at least they waited until Robin Williams died.
Felt more like Tom and Jerry than Popeye to me.
Take His gold-pressed latinum!
Tartakovsky directed Hotel Transylvania??? Dammit, does that mean I have to watch it?
*looks around*
Fiiiiiiine, I’ll be the first. I loved the Robin Williams one.
Sigh…
I didn’t hate it as much as I thought I would hate it.
Can’t say that I think this is necessary, but the animation is glorious.