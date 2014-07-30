Filmdrunk Movie Club: ‘Blue Ruin’

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Remember how I’m supposed to tell you which movies we’re watching for the Frotcast each week? Well I sort of forgot about this week’s until now. Sorry about that. In any case, we’ll be discussing ‘Blue Ruin’ on tomorrow’s episode, with guest Macon Blair, who happens to be the lead actor in the film ‘Blue Ruin.’ Synergy, bro.

Cool name, right? Like, if I wanted my kid to grow up to be a famous actor or a quarterback or something, I’d want to give him a name like “Macon Blair.”

As for ‘Blue Ruin,’ it’s available right now on Amazon ($3.99 rental, I believe). It’s tracking 96% on RottenTomatoes, and it’s not about abortion or slavery so that must mean it’s pretty good.

A BEACH BUM finds his quiet life upended by dreadful news and sets off for his childhood home to carry out an act of revenge. Proving an inept assassin, he winds up in a brutal fight to protect his estranged family.

You can bet it’s not your usual indie moper. Anyway, check it out if you want to feel invested when we talk about it, and I’ll make sure to ask Macon for tips on growing a sweet hobo beard.