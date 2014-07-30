Filmdrunk Movie Club: ‘Blue Ruin’

Remember how I’m supposed to tell you which movies we’re watching for the Frotcast each week? Well I sort of forgot about this week’s until now. Sorry about that. In any case, we’ll be discussing ‘Blue Ruin’ on tomorrow’s episode, with guest Macon Blair, who happens to be the lead actor in the film ‘Blue Ruin.’ Synergy, bro.
Cool name, right? Like, if I wanted my kid to grow up to be a famous actor or a quarterback or something, I’d want to give him a name like “Macon Blair.”
As for ‘Blue Ruin,’ it’s available right now on Amazon ($3.99 rental, I believe). It’s tracking 96% on RottenTomatoes, and it’s not about abortion or slavery so that must mean it’s pretty good.
A BEACH BUM finds his quiet life upended by dreadful news and sets off for his childhood home to carry out an act of revenge. Proving an inept assassin, he winds up in a brutal fight to protect his estranged family.
You can bet it’s not your usual indie moper. Anyway, check it out if you want to feel invested when we talk about it, and I’ll make sure to ask Macon for tips on growing a sweet hobo beard.
I can’t believe this doesn’t star Danny Trejo. And Val Kilmer as his overweight surfer buddy.
This looks good, like whip cream, I want to put it all over my body.
It’d be cooler if it was on Prime
Came out April 25th, and a review now?
It’s not a review, it’s FilmDrunk Movie Club. Nonetheless, I’LL TRY TO BE MORE TIMELY NEXT TIME.
Wait a tick, did Lieb make this movie? Is he trying to trick me into spending my internet deutchmarks?
I saw Under the Skin a few days before you guys discussed it on the Frot and I just, ahem, acquired Blue Ruin the other day to watch. It’s only a matter of time before the cool kids invite me to sit at their lunch table without making me give them my snack pack first.
I saw it. I don’t know after all the hype I was expecting something better. SPOILERS? the scene in the wood was cool and some other parts were alright but over all I thought the lead kind of ruined it. The thing I kept hearing was how different it was than other revenge films but other the lead being kind of frumpy I kind of thought it was too much like anything else.
Maybe that cause the best revenge I’ve seen was I saw the Devil which is kind of everything that Blue Ruin was praised for but didn’t have
Agreed…it was like watching Drive on mute
Dude looks like Arya Stark in a beard. I don’t know if I’m seeing it because every other post on Uproxx today is about Maisie Williams or if you picked this movie to fit in with that trend. Real chicken in a beard/egg in a beard situation.
This, Joe and Cold in July all make me happy people are making hick crime films.
Also, top choice for one of best films of 2014.
Agree with all of this.
How was Cold in July?
This kicked the shit out of Joe, IMO.
Is thsi about Kai the Hatchet wielding hobo?
SMAS SMASH SUMMMASH
The arrow removal scene was funny and realistic.
Very solid film.
Reminded me of Chigurh in No Country
Sweet hobo beard is sweet but it’s going to lose the kids. How you gonna’ keep em’ down on the farm once they’ve seen Futurebeard…
I haven’t seen all the movies I’ve wanted yet, but this is the reigning movie of the year for me. The whole movie progressed exactly how I wanted to, and felt it needed to.
Guy reminded me of Derek Waters from Drunk History.
Anybody else notice there seemed to be a lot of blue colored stuff in the movie?
I don’t know bout the rest of yous, but I’d be willing to watch a prequel about the parents and the beginning of it all.
[spoilers]
Except the prequel is a romantic comedy. 87 minutes of lighthearted, romantic fun between the guy’s dad and the other guy’s mom. They don’t reveal until the end that the two leads are cheating their spouses. The grisly double murder, subsequent trial, and imprisonment take up the last 3 minutes and are presented via montage.
Best movie of the year (so far at least)
No dog wearing sunglasses. All beach bum content requires this.
Fuckin sweet. I think a while back I had asked in the comments if you were gonna review this because it seemed like a good flick that had went under the radar. Excited to check it out.
Also Vince, are you going to review Boyhood?
Aaaaand my comment got eaten because of the link. Oh woe and double woe. Anyway, he did, but I can’t tell you where.
Amazing movie.