FilmDrunk Review: That's My Boy

It’s only fitting that Adam Sandler rose to fame as a comedian after recording a song about being sodomized with a shampoo bottle, because the films produced by his Happy Madison crew these days are sort of like that shampoo and our minds are his ass. Sandler’s latest offering, That’s My Boy, is yet another display of how lazy Sandler has become, as my friend and I spent the entire hour and 56 minutes trying to count how many jokes we could recognize from Sandler’s previous movies.
Donny Berger is a foul-mouthed Boston stereotype with an accent so ridiculous that people in Massachusetts should be able to declare this film a hate crime. In a story that was torn from the headlines of 1997, Berger starts out as an all-talk teenager, lusting after his smoking hot teacher (Eva Amurri). Without any real explanation, she bites and they’re suddenly f*cking all over town.
In the only great scene of the film, they’re caught boning on a piano backstage during the student council election speeches, and Miss McGarricle is promptly sentenced to a few decades in prison, only after it is revealed that she’s pregnant. The judge awards custody of the child to Donny’s father, but all that matters is that Donny is now an American pop culture icon, or so the title sequence quickly explained.
Fast forward to today – Donny is broke, alone, and a sad afterthought trying desperately to cling to the scraps of his fame. He also owes $43,000 in back taxes to the IRS or he’ll soon be joining the mother of his child in prison. Thankfully, Donny’s ragtag crew of friends, including an obese black stripper and the cross-eyed pervert Kenny (Nick Swardson), convinces him to go ask his son, Han Solo Berger AKA Todd Peterson (Andy Samberg) for the cash. Donny can’t bring himself to beg the son he hasn’t spoken to in years, so he instead solicits a reunion show at the women’s prison to Dan Patrick in a terrible wig for $50,000. He just has to get his son and former teacher (now Susan Sarandon) in the same room.
What follows is a story of one man’s redemption as told through a series of jokes that were peeled off the cutting room floor of Sandler’s previous films, and in some cases, Sandler even just said, “F*ck it” and used the same jokes. The second I saw the Pontiac Fiero with the Rush logo on the hood, I pictured Billy Madison’s Trans Am, just as I thought Big Daddy while the guys pissed on a restaurant and Waterboy when Blake Clark was pinching his nipple rings. Sandler and his Happy Madison yes-men have officially entered the “Been There, Done That” phase of their careers.
That’s My Boy employs many of Sandler’s traditional “comedy” tactics, from the old lady saying funny things or fornicating (in this case both) to people of random ethnicities spouting ridiculous one-liners. In this case, Sandler needlessly shoehorns an elderly Chinese couple as the servants of Todd’s obnoxious boss, Steve (Tony Orlando). Orlando, too, represents one of Sandler’s clichés, as the squeaky-clean celebrity playing high-lariously against type. In Happy Gilmore, it was Bob Barker calling Sandler a bitch. In That’s My Boy, it’s Orlando calling his ex-wives whores. Nothing new here.
Additionally, Sandler’s love for cameos causes a huge distraction, with Rex Ryan, Erin Andrews, and Baron Davis all having roles. But it’s Vanilla Ice that shows up 20 years too late as a parody of himself. At first I thought he just had a cameo, but no – he’s in a third of the damn movie! He’s not an actor. He’s not funny. Suddenly, Sandler, who captured the 80s so delightfully with The Wedding Singer, is trying desperately to ask us: “Hey, remember the 80s and 90s?” I wish he would have just strangled me with a slap bracelet instead.
If it’s not Todd fighting James Caan off with a crane kick, it’s Alan Thicke and Ian Ziering starring in The Donny Berger Story. If it’s not “WASSSUP!!!”, it’s Milo Ventimiglia channeling Chet from Weird Science. If it’s not an incredibly obscure Spencer’s Gifts joke, it’s Vanilla Ice’s Walkman. I’d almost be concerned that Sandler is suffering a nervous breakdown based on how sloppy this movie is, but I know that it’s just another display of “Hey, it’s funny to us.”
That’s My Boy ultimately rushes its way to an absurd, sloppy, and shamefully predictable ending. In fact, with an R-rating, I hoped that Sandler would be a little cleverer. Instead, he and writer David Caspe (who is responsible for ABC’s Happy Endings, which gave me a shred of hope) went with shock value.
Sadly, the only real shock came at the box office. Looks like Sandler and Co. might actually have to care about making us laugh again.
Grade: F- (I laughed zero times, and not even in an “I can’t laugh because I’ll hate myself” way.)
My dog caught Ventimiglia and I had to put her down. :( B==D~~:o
I thought the ventimiglia was the notch where the head and the shaft meet.
So at least we know that the Hollywood money this Burnsy guy is swimming in is in no way tied to the Happy Madison gang. Because the minute he is you’ll get review quotes that would make Pete Hammond blush.
Hey! I’ve just had to IMDB this movie to determine that the girl in the bikini is Leighton Meester. What kind of chicken shit outfit are we running around here?
Pretty sure thats Eva Amurri
Leighton Meester is in the top picture
Good to know someone’s on the ball around here. Eva Amurri, you say?
Yes Charlie, watch Californication, she’s a stripper who does naked things.
Watch “Saved,” it’s got Eva Amurri running around in a little schoolgirl outfit, yum.
I thought Ventimiglia was that awful back tar spread that Australians are so fond of.
Man, they even had Sarandon playing a variation of her 30 Rock cameo?
PICK BETTER MOVIES, ANDY.
I think she found her niche.
I think you’re being too kind with this review.
He was too kind in that he reviewed it at all.
What’s next, Burnsy? YouTube videos? Al-Queda tapes? Snuff films?… All are more deserving of reviews than this here Sandlerian hellscape.
So you’re saying it’s worth the money to see it in the theaters? Or just buy the blu-ray when it’s released?
BUY the blu-ray? Pirate that shit. Don’t encourage them to make more of this garbage!
You’ve gotta admit though, that was PURE UNFILTERED HILARITY when they did the flashback scene and Sandler’s character meets his favourite golfer (Gappy Hilmore) with his friend (Milly Badison) while being The Waterboy at the Wedding he was going to sing at. Stroke of pure originality, too, having Sandler play all the roles in various fatsuits/moustaches
I have no intention of seeing this movie, so I need to know whether you made this up to mock him or whether that’s actually in the movie. Because that could actually be in the movie.
I was thinking the same thing, no way I put it past Sandler to try to shoe horn in nostalgia from his own movies.
I don’t have Burnsy’s commendable gag reflex, so I can’t tell you if this actually happens in the movie or not. This mystery will most likely remain unsolved forever
I have a vague remembrance of getting high as fuck and going to see Waterboy in theater with a group of bros that were so jacked about it you’d think it was dollar fuck night at the riverbed whore emporium, only to think to myself about half way through. ‘This fucking sucks. This is funny? The guy that did The Buffoon and the Dean of Admissions made this back alley abortion? This is a joke, right?’ And never gave a fuck about him again.
Except Punch Drunk, that was good…
And Funny People, but it was waaaay too long and I gave up in the second act… So fuck that one too.
Still probably a better choice than Rock of Ages.
Neither is a better choice than suicide.
Kinda sad that Samberg is going down with this ship.
Everybody makes shit. At least he isn’t directly responsible.
Adam Sandler drives a dumptruck full of money up to your house, you make that movie. Samberg isn’t made of stone.
Wait… let me get this straight… you’re saying there was a problem… and Vanilla Ice didn’t solve it? But he promised he’d solve it. HE PROMISED HE’D SOLVE IT!!!! **Sobs uncontrollably into handmade replica “Cool As Ice” jacket**
Perhaps his DJ was not around to revolve it.
If Sandler’s story doesn’t end in a Berlin bunker with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, it will be safe to say there is no god.
Headline: Adam Sandler, 96, dies at home surrounded by loved ones. Hindus to rethink karmic concept.
God forbid he goes out like that (in the bunker) and then everyone in Hollywood pretends like he was a genius and we have to suffer through his movies being on TV 24/7 as if he was some kind of entertainment God.
This is the only way Bill Hicks became popular.
I will fight you.
This movie comes out and Rodney King is found dead in a pool all on the same weekend? Coincidence?
Having to review this turd must have been Burnsy’s punishment for the Batman article.
Dat Feel when you’re sad Burnsy had to decide between watching this movie and suicide. I’m surprised he hasn’t sued you for abuse, Vince.
Milo Ventimiglia has a serious case of Stallone Mouth.
I’m curious as to Burnsy’s observation of the audience members. YOU MUST DELIVER.
So you’re not looking forward to ‘Jack and Jill II: Jack and Jiller’?
Sandler’s obituary would have pleased me more but this will do.
DON’T YOU FUCKING DARE GIVE HIM IDEAS