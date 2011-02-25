Official FilmDrunk Oscars Drinking Game

A lot of people are tempted to not watch the Oscars this Sunday night, them being, as Ricky Gervais says, “a night of the most privileged people in the world being told how brilliant they are and thanking God for loving them more than ugly poor foreigners.” That might be true, but Thanksgiving is also a celebration of English fundies giving smallpox to Indians. The food’s still delicious. That is to say the Oscars are fun if you have fun with them. And as I’ve learned, the best way to have fun is to drink alcohol.
So here’s a drinking game with which we can all play along. TOGETHER.
- CHARLIE SHEEN REFERENCE: Social. Buckle up, there’s going to be a lot of these.
- CHARLIE SHEEN REFERENCE INITIATES LIGHTNING ROUND: Everything after the first Charlie Sheen reference counts double, and the lightning round is complete only when a second Charlie Sheen reference ends it. (It begins again on the third, and so forth).
- RICKY GERVAIS, MEL GIBSON REFERENCE: Take a drink. I suspect the volume on these got turned down when the Sheen rant broke, but they’ll still be too easy to resist.
- F-18 REFERENCE: Chug your beer, do a line of coke, email your boss telling him how you really feel.
- REFERENCE TO EGYPT, LIBYA, TUNISIA, GADDAFI, MUBARAK, THE MIDDLE EAST, PROTESTS, WISCONSIN, OR DEMOCRACY: Take a drink, pretend to be an authority on said subject.
- MUSIC STARTS DURING LONG SPEECH: Drink until speaker has left the stage. (Thanks, Punté).
- BANKSY REFERENCE: Take a drink, sell empties to Madonna for a million dollars. (Thanks, Danger Guerrero).
- 127 HOURS REFERENCE: Take drink, saw off own arm with salad fork.
- BLACK ACTOR APPEARS ONSCREEN (seat fillers don’t count): Take a drink, stare at the floor and feel guilty about the inequity that still haunts America today. (Thanks, Punté)
- FACEBOOK JOKE (FRIEND, UNFRIEND, TAG, POKE): Take a drink, regret accepting friend request from mom.
- HAHA, JAMES FRANCO IS IN A LOT OF MOVIES/ART/GRAD SCHOOL PROGRAMS: Take a drink, light a fart, say it was performance art. (Whoa, did I accidentally write a Chet Haze rhyme?)
- COLIN FIRTH ONSCREEN: Take a king-sized drink. (See what I did there?)
- IF YOU SPOT TARANTINO’S COKE WIZARD: Pump fist, chug sterno, make a wish. (Thanks, Robopanda).
Okay, I think that’s plenty to remember for now.
Stack up all your empties on the table as you go. Then, every time Hathaway implies that she’s hot, but attainable with tame innuendo, pull out your dick and Godzilla the can city you’ve built while taking a shot of schnapps.
Also take a drink if any of the following are left out of the In Memoriam tribute:
Tom Bosley,
Fess Parker,
Maury Chaykin.
Bonus: Remove two teeth, crush them up and snort them if Corey Haim’s segment of the clip is from Prayer of the Rollerboys.
Erswi: you forgot Kirk Douglas.
SIDE BOOB UGHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHN
If (when) they utilize an animated character as a presenter or on stage commenter, insert straw into your drink of choice and begin sipping. Continue drinking until you’re able to completely draw a cartoon of a dismissive wank. Bonus points if you include little motion lines indicating direction and/or ferocity of the wanking.
Kirk Douglas isn’t dead, he was just in that crappy Wall Street sequel last year.
Cool game.
*sips piss boot*
The Klingon Empire officially calls dibs on “Vatican assassin warlocks”.
I’ve got Tar Heel tickets for Sunday night. Anyone want to drink extra for me?
And I’m counting on y’all to yell bitchy comments if Heigl somehow gets invited.
I hope Franco opens the show with:
“Well a berry very heave…ah heavy do it birdtation tonight”
I am going to drink whenever The King’s Speech</em bests Inception in whatever category. But that’s typical pissy behavior, no game involved.
My plan is to follow along via Twitter and take a drink every time the Filmdrunk twitter feed says something funny about the Oscars.
What? I have to work on Monday.
I’ve got Tar Heel tickets for Sunday night.
Sorry, but playing on the Lord’s day can’t even stop that suck train.
Shop, I had a whole bottle of vodka ready in case Avatar beat The Hurt Locker last year. That’s not pissy behavior, just self-medication.
Burnsy, I am going to destroy you.
Social around the head!
I can drink my Superbowl leftovers!
[magnificentbastards-buckwheat.blogspot.com]
I will drink every time Annette Bening acts gracious………
no wait, that’s too much.
I’m getting shit-faced anyway. WHOO!
I felt like taking vodka shots just to get through that opening monologue…
I was considering the black tar heroin when Vancey responded to Buck Angel on Twitter. Anything to take my mind off the erection.
Love how Ann acknowledged everyone at home is drinking when she messed up and said “drink at home.” Great work on the games guys keep it up!
