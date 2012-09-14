Weekend Movie Guide: Disney Would Like More Of Your Money, Please And Thanks

Finding Nemo 3D, Resident Evil: Retribution, The Master

Opening Somewhere: 10 Years

FilmDrunk Suggests: Dude, seriously? Go read my Fall Movie Guide if you need your hand held through every decision that you make. Time for you to grow up, move out of your parents’ house already and make something of your life. That GED is a free pass to a better life, friend. Don’t waste it.

Finding Nemo 3D

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 99% critics, 81% audience

Gratuitous Review Quotes:

“A genuinely funny and touching film that, in less than a decade, has established itself as a timeless classic.” – Stephen Whitty, Newark Star-Ledger “In this seamless blending of technical brilliance and storytelling verve, the Pixar team has made something as marvelously soulful and innately, fluidly American as jazz.” – Lisa Schwarzbaum, EW

Armchair Analysis: To be honest, I don’t know if I’ve ever seen this one. I’m sure it teaches a hell of a lesson, though. Like, if your studio can’t think of an original idea, just re-release a movie that already made a billion dollars, but do it in 3D so people are like, “Oh man, that’s different!” and give you more money.