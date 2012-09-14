Weekend Movie Guide: Disney Would Like More Of Your Money, Please And Thanks

Opening Somewhere: 10 Years
Finding Nemo 3D
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 99% critics, 81% audience
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
“A genuinely funny and touching film that, in less than a decade, has established itself as a timeless classic.” – Stephen Whitty, Newark Star-Ledger
“In this seamless blending of technical brilliance and storytelling verve, the Pixar team has made something as marvelously soulful and innately, fluidly American as jazz.” – Lisa Schwarzbaum, EW
Armchair Analysis: To be honest, I don’t know if I’ve ever seen this one. I’m sure it teaches a hell of a lesson, though. Like, if your studio can’t think of an original idea, just re-release a movie that already made a billion dollars, but do it in 3D so people are like, “Oh man, that’s different!” and give you more money.
Sounds like a good weekend to stay at home a paw dismissively at my junk.
Sans TDKR and the Avengers, and just the visuals of Prometheus, I haven’t had seen anything worth buying a ticket since….March? Christ.
3D rereleases are usually the worst, but Finding Nemo is the best, so I’ll allow it.
We don’t have The Master yet, but I’m seeing it as soon as my local indie theater gets it.
YAY! Finding Nemo!!!!!!!!!
If by “everywhere,” you mean NY & LA, then yes, The Master is opening ‘everywhere.’
So it looks like Milla Jovovich vogues after her action sequences?