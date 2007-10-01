At first I was into this because I thought it was going to be a documentary about Bruce Lee, but then I realized it’s just a mockumentary. Mock things are never as good as the genuine article; turtlenecks are super gay but mock turtlenecks are somewhere between bisexual and European, for example.
The Finishing the Game trailer has some mildly humorous moments, but it was directed by Justin Lin, he of the criminally overrated Better Luck Tomorrow, as well as Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift. Apple says:
FINISHING THE GAME is an uproarious, poignant, unpredictable and action-packed re-imagining of that casting process for Lee’s replacement and examines the leaps and bounds Asians have taken in media representation – or have they?
I say, having this many Asians in the cast makes it kind of hard to tell the characters apart. Might want to do something about that. Just a thought.
Is there actually 12 minutes of unused footage of Bruce Lee out there?
Bruce has been raped over and over since he died. I feel bad for his corpse.
Since when is Lee an Asian name? Was Robert E. Lee Asian? That would certainly change the way I look at the Civil War.
I can’t believe they are mocking his life. Playing right into the hands of the white supremist bastards who killed him and his son. One sleepless knight, I cracked the whole conspiracy wide open. If anyone wants to hear my theories, send me a self addressed stamped envelope. And some white-out.
Ha Ha! Asians don’t speak good Engrish! lolz! Stretch that out for 90 minutes. *sigh*
I’d say it was a one joke movie but they also have the ‘He want’s to play Bruce Lee in the movie; but he doesn’t look anything LIKE Bruce Lee! Lolz!’ The time will fly past.
huh? wha happened? i went to sleep and now Bruce Lee is being anally raped bent over alongside Pat Morita? fuck, it makes me hate being a white amedican. *see what i did there?
I do not care if Bruce Lee and Pat Morita are getting raped. They exist outside my monkeysphere.
Jacktion, I’m not sure if that last comment was racist or not. In the future, could you use more slurs so as to avoid confusion? Thanks.
Hey there is a white guy in the movie and they are making fun of him the entire time, so this movie can’t be racist!
wait, if a white guy is made fun of by a minority it can’t be racism b/c of our history of oppression against them? that’s it, i’m converting to blackeism. Shomer shabbos!
I saw this at the Asian American Film Festival. It was bad. Please avoid this. Why in the world is this being shown to a national audience? It’s embarrassing.
The other night I was making fun of a guy for "tapping out" early because he was tired. He thought I said "japping out" and it turns out he was half Japanese. I laughed and explained, saying japping out doesn’t even make sense. The more I thought about it, though, Japping out is a good term for getting tired. When you get tired your eyes get all half closed and narrow and your driving skills suck and you want to bomb pearl harbor.
Plus, when you’re tired, you’re much more likely to drive into an aircraft carrier.
"Mock things are never as good as the genuine article". Lance, you’re still high from the weekend. Haven’t you ever heard of a group called ‘Spinal Tap’? Or ‘Niggaz Wit Hatz’?
ATTENTION!!!I have finished a basic wikipedia page for FilmDrunk.com. It is extremely preliminary, and can alway be edited. I know many of you will be upset that I did not include certain things, but guess what? You can put them in. I was very busy today, and didn’t get a chance to go into as much detail as I would have liked. I will work on it further, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t work on it too.[en.wikipedia.org]
