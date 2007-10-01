Higher res trailer here

At first I was into this because I thought it was going to be a documentary about Bruce Lee, but then I realized it’s just a mockumentary. Mock things are never as good as the genuine article; turtlenecks are super gay but mock turtlenecks are somewhere between bisexual and European, for example.

The Finishing the Game trailer has some mildly humorous moments, but it was directed by Justin Lin, he of the criminally overrated Better Luck Tomorrow, as well as Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift. Apple says:

FINISHING THE GAME is an uproarious, poignant, unpredictable and action-packed re-imagining of that casting process for Lee’s replacement and examines the leaps and bounds Asians have taken in media representation – or have they?

I say, having this many Asians in the cast makes it kind of hard to tell the characters apart. Might want to do something about that. Just a thought.