First Footage from Ryan Reynolds’ Green Lantern (he hates clothes!)

Tomorrow, Entertainment Tonight will have a full set visit with DC’s Green Lantern movie starring Ryan Reynolds, directed by Martin Campbell. In the meantime, they made a short teaser for the segment featuring some of the first footage from the film. Perhaps knowing that Entertainment Tonight viewers and fanboys desperate for the latest Green Lantern footage is a Venn diagram that looks like two separate circles, Ryan Reynolds takes his clothes off a lot. Not that I’m complaining. I honestly think it’s gayer NOT to want to see Ryan Reynolds with his shirt off.

So the suit looks a little cheesy. No one has yet been able to strike the right balance between plasticky CGI and glorified pajamas when it comes to superhero suits. But we do get a taste of some of Ryan Reynolds’ first dialog as Green Lantern:

“Let’s take our pants off and fly some planes!”

Boy, if I had a nickel for every time I’ve said that. Though mine is almost always a follow up to, “Hey, kid, you wanna get high?”

[hat tip to Examiner for the video]

