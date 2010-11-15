First Footage from Ryan Reynolds’ Green Lantern (he hates clothes!)

#Ryan Reynolds
Senior Editor
11.15.10 7 Comments

Tomorrow, Entertainment Tonight will have a full set visit with DC’s Green Lantern movie starring Ryan Reynolds, directed by Martin Campbell.  In the meantime, they made a short teaser for the segment featuring some of the first footage from the film.  Perhaps knowing that Entertainment Tonight viewers and fanboys desperate for the latest Green Lantern footage is a Venn diagram that looks like two separate circles, Ryan Reynolds takes his clothes off a lot.  Not that I’m complaining.  I honestly think it’s gayer NOT to want to see Ryan Reynolds with his shirt off.

So the suit looks a little cheesy. No one has yet been able to strike the right balance between plasticky CGI and glorified pajamas when it comes to superhero suits. But we do get a taste of some of Ryan Reynolds’ first dialog as Green Lantern:

“Let’s take our pants off and fly some planes!”

Boy, if I had a nickel for every time I’ve said that.  Though mine is almost always a follow up to, “Hey, kid, you wanna get high?”

[hat tip to Examiner for the video]

Around The Web

TOPICS#Ryan Reynolds
TAGSblake livelyDCENTERTAINMENT TONIGHTGREEN LANTERNMartin CampbellRyan Reynoldsteasers

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 4 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP