First Footage from Ryan Reynolds’ Green Lantern (he hates clothes!)

Tomorrow, Entertainment Tonight will have a full set visit with DC’s Green Lantern movie starring Ryan Reynolds, directed by Martin Campbell. In the meantime, they made a short teaser for the segment featuring some of the first footage from the film. Perhaps knowing that Entertainment Tonight viewers and fanboys desperate for the latest Green Lantern footage is a Venn diagram that looks like two separate circles, Ryan Reynolds takes his clothes off a lot. Not that I’m complaining. I honestly think it’s gayer NOT to want to see Ryan Reynolds with his shirt off.
So the suit looks a little cheesy. No one has yet been able to strike the right balance between plasticky CGI and glorified pajamas when it comes to superhero suits. But we do get a taste of some of Ryan Reynolds’ first dialog as Green Lantern:
“Let’s take our pants off and fly some planes!”
Boy, if I had a nickel for every time I’ve said that. Though mine is almost always a follow up to, “Hey, kid, you wanna get high?”
I know how you feel about getting ripped off by SNL. Reynolds totally stole my idea of banging Scarlett Johansson.
“But I’ll get the electronics all wet…”
— Patty Boots
I can suspend my disbelief to a certain degree, but a guy that close to Blake Lively not trying to motorboat her? That is a flight of fancy I choose not to pre-board.
/Reynolds’s constant hooter proximity makes me green–with envy! And tumescent–with envy!
Someone’s been watching the gag reel from United 93.
Ryan, do you like movies about gladiators?
THANK YOU, JESUS.
Let’s take off our planes and some fly pants!
*MC Hammer ‘parachutes’ in*