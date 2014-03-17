An Uzi-Wielding Florida Man Dressed Like Rambo Tried To Shoot Up A Bar. He Failed.

37-year-old Daniel Allen Noble left the Europa Bar in Florida’s Palm Coast Saturday night and returned “dressed like Rambo,” according to reports, carrying a gun and two hunting knives, possibly looking to shoot up the place. Unfortunately for Noble, he only got off two shots that hit the floor before he was forcibly disarmed and knocked unconscious by a pair of heroic bystanders, one of whom Noble did manage to slash in the face. Yeesh, some people just don’t want to be liberated.
What started out as a typical night in the lounge turned ugly when Daniel Nobel, 37, left and returned to the bar, dressed in an attire to match Sylvester Stallone’s character in the Hollywood movie Rambo. It is reported by local police that Noble was armed with an assault rifle and two hunting knifes, which he eventually used on two of his victims, Roman Dubinsechi, 23, and Vassili Mironov, 28.
Reports describe the gun as “an Uzi-style assault rifle,” which is odd, because aren’t Uzis more of a pistol? Also, I’m not sure what’s atypical about a guy in Florida showing up to a bar with a gun and some knives, I assume those are standard Floridian accessories. Good thing he was dressed “like Rambo.” If only that headband had been a cowboy hat, he would’ve slipped in unnoticed.
It was almost midnight on Saturday when Noble walked back into the Palm Coast lounge to confront the bar-crowd. Both Dubinsechi and Mironov, it is reported by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, engaged Daniel Noble. They were able to grab hold of the weapon, as a few shots were fired into the ground. Noble was wrestled to the floor, managing to use his knives to slash the two men. Mironov, treated at a local hospital, was stabbed in the face and cut on the hands; Dubinsechi was cut on the arm, denying medical treatment for his wound. Noble was treated and released, only to be booked in county jail [He faces a charge of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.] [GuardianLV]
During the investigation, deputies learned Noble had been drinking at the bar earlier in the night and having a good time, not causing any trouble. Deputies do not know what caused him to return to the bar armed. [FirstCoastNews]
This “Vassili Mironov” sounds like he could be Russian, and I hope he is. The irony of a Rambo wannabe getting foiled by a Russian is just too perfect.
He just wants what they want, and every other guy who came over here and spilled his guts and gave everything he had, wants! For his country to love him as much as he loves it! That’s what he wants!
Holy Forshak! Check that baktag's forehead!!! Cardassian in disguise! KILL THE SPOONHEAD!!!
Exactly Fek. I want to know what they used to bash him over the head too. er, um, I think that’s what you said.
Dan Soder’s Russians are the scariest white people is accurate.
I don’t suppose we could convince Russia to invade Florida? It seems to meet their current invasion criteria: Its a peninsula that no one cares about.
“Dressed like Rambo” – so he was wearing jeans and a wife-beater? I’d like to imagine he also donned a wig of gloriously-feathered 80s hair.
Did he take a large piece of tarp as a makeshift coat that he tied with cord around his waist? Did he also have his jeans’ cuffs tucked into his army boots? I NEED ANSWERS PEOPLE!!!
For all the times I’ve seen the bugs Florida gif I never noticed him celebrating when he’s done. Makes it even better.
As with many other aspects of this country, bugs was way ahead of his time.
“South America, TAKE IT AWAY!!!”
I like how they clarify that this movie no one’s ever heard of is a Hollywood movie.
Sure, they made it in Hollywood, Florida, right?
You have to read the whole piece, it is a masterpiece of local news-style hyperbole.
[guardianlv.com]
Thanks for that, I started crying blood halfway through the fourth paragraph.
“Seldom are there victimless crimes, but even less common are the outspoken defensible qualities of the heroic. All too often there are reminders of the nastiness of evil.”
That is one of the most tortured paragraphs I’ve ever read, and I went to grad school for creative writing.
“In fact, this is a perfect example of how and why they should be defeated.” REally, by getting stabbed in the fucking face is a perfect example of how to stop someone? I don’t mean to take anything away from what these guys did, but if it had gone perfectly, I’m betting that guy wouldn’t have been stabbed in the face. I honestly doubt that was his plan “I’ll grab the gun with both hands, then use my eye orbital to contain his knife wielding.”
Jesus christ, a courier just walked into my office dressed like Rambo…
HIT THE DECK!
From the Hollywood movie Rambo?
No, from the German animated short. He’s wearing Lederhosen.
On St. Patrick’s day? I would still keep an eye on him.
I would’ve gone with “A florida man entered the Palm Coast Lounge dressed like The Terminator and went full Tech Noir.”
There’s your goddamn Uzi tie-in.
YAH YAH YAH YAH INTIMACY
“They drew first Bud!
+1!
When asked why he would attack these people, Noble was quoted as saying “There are no friendly civilians! There wouldn’t be no trouble except for that king-shit cop! All I wanted was something to eat. But the man kept pushing Sir.”
He was disarmed by unarmed bystanders?? Wait, where are all the NRA-loving, licensed gun-toters who are supposed to protect us from guys like this? Always championing their rights but never around when you need them.
They’re banned from bars.
for being too annoying
You make kitty sad when the hotlink you provided easily answers your question about the Uzis.
I knew the bugs bunny gif was in place before I clicked on the article