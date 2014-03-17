An Uzi-Wielding Florida Man Dressed Like Rambo Tried To Shoot Up A Bar. He Failed.

37-year-old Daniel Allen Noble left the Europa Bar in Florida’s Palm Coast Saturday night and returned “dressed like Rambo,” according to reports, carrying a gun and two hunting knives, possibly looking to shoot up the place. Unfortunately for Noble, he only got off two shots that hit the floor before he was forcibly disarmed and knocked unconscious by a pair of heroic bystanders, one of whom Noble did manage to slash in the face. Yeesh, some people just don’t want to be liberated.

Reports describe the gun as “an Uzi-style assault rifle,” which is odd, because aren’t Uzis more of a pistol? Also, I’m not sure what’s atypical about a guy in Florida showing up to a bar with a gun and some knives, I assume those are standard Floridian accessories. Good thing he was dressed “like Rambo.” If only that headband had been a cowboy hat, he would’ve slipped in unnoticed.

It was almost midnight on Saturday when Noble walked back into the Palm Coast lounge to confront the bar-crowd. Both Dubinsechi and Mironov, it is reported by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, engaged Daniel Noble. They were able to grab hold of the weapon, as a few shots were fired into the ground. Noble was wrestled to the floor, managing to use his knives to slash the two men. Mironov, treated at a local hospital, was stabbed in the face and cut on the hands; Dubinsechi was cut on the arm, denying medical treatment for his wound. Noble was treated and released, only to be booked in county jail [He faces a charge of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.] [GuardianLV] During the investigation, deputies learned Noble had been drinking at the bar earlier in the night and having a good time, not causing any trouble. Deputies do not know what caused him to return to the bar armed. [FirstCoastNews]

This “Vassili Mironov” sounds like he could be Russian, and I hope he is. The irony of a Rambo wannabe getting foiled by a Russian is just too perfect.

