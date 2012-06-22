Flurp. Charlie Sheen to play the president in Machete Kills

Director Robert Rodriguez tweeted the above photo this morning while announcing that he had cast none other than weird hair transplant victim Charlie Sheen as the president in his totally-necessary sequel, Machete Kills. Once again I get the feeling that whereas Quentin Tarantino wants to make us love the trashy B-movies he grew up on as much as he loves them, Robert Rodriguez kinda just wants to make trashy B-movies.
I just cast Charlie Sheen in #machetekills as the President of the United States! Who better? More soon… yfrog.com/h38lgnuj
“Machete Kills” is expected to see Trejo’s Machete being recruited by the U.S. government to battle his way across Mexico to take down an arms dealer who is looking to launch a weapon into space. Returning are Jessica Alba, Michelle Rodriguez and, of course, Danny Trejo. [ThePlaylist]
Charlie Sheen would also join previously-announced castmembers Sofia Vergara and Mel Gibson. I don’t have confirmation on this yet, but I believe the full title is “Machete Kills Things That Would’ve Been Funny Six Months Ago.”
That said, I’d give anything to hear Danny Trejo call him “Charlie Cheen” a few times.
[pics from Jessica Alba’s Twitter via Collider. F*cking Instagram.]
I can’t imagine Trejo is pleased about this announcement. He was REALLY pulling for Richard Alarcon (or Team Edward, I always confuse the two)
Who better?
A dog in a monocle and a top hat? A raccoon with its head stuck in a peanut butter jar? A newborn baby? That hobo on the corner? Any old inanimate object?
Charlie Sheen was the bomb in Hot Shots.
I’m not bipartisan, I’M BI-WINNI…
F*cking awful.
These women are all pregnant now.
When is a Mexican woman not pregnant?
All arguments against this reasoning shall remain valid so long as Rodriguez’s black hat doesn’t make an appearance.
“Oh, Danny Trejo! I’m a HUGE fan, bro! Are you here for the Shed full of Pills, too?… Movie?… What’s it called?…. Oh…. I’ve made a huge mistake…”
When exactly did Rodriguez turn into such a piece of shit.
When he signed on to direct Spy Kids
Has been for a while. Its just he was still listening to advice from Tarantino before on how to not suck.
The casting of Charlie Sheen is irrelevant. They had me at “Sofia Vergara”.
Call me when he makes another Planet Terror.
Rodriguez either makes films I love or hate with a passion, and even the awful movies have enough eye candy to get me through them. Again, Sophia Vergara.
You see, its the passion that burns on their loins that drives all these people, thats why you love/hate them so much.
They should have cast him as Carlos Esteves. Nobody would have blinked.
“And of course, Danny Trejo.”
That goes without saying. Danny Trejo just hangs out outside Hollywood’s Home Depots and when someone drives up and says “Wanna work?” he hops in the back.
Am I the only one who’s completely sick of Charlie Sheen? I’ve had enough of this guy and how being a f*ck-up has garnered him the most attention. His presence in anything now just seems like desperate pandering to whatever crowd actually likes this guy. He hasn’t done anything notable in years except for getting fired from a TV show that is as horrible as he is. I suppose the same crowd who loves two and a half men probably love him. “Whoa, this guy bangs a lot of chicks and gets high? This guy’s UNBELIEVABLE, I don’t know anyone like him!”
I hate him and wish he were dead, would be the point I’m trying to make here.
Pretty sure you aren’t the only one who is sick of Charlie Sheen.
A chip off the ol’ block, eh? I hope his character’s full name is Josiah Fartlet
Wait, this movie’s got Danny Trejo, Mel Gibson and now CHARLIE SHEEN?
Fuckin’ hell, im sold!
Machete Kills the Taco Bell Bathroom.