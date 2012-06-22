Flurp. Charlie Sheen to play the president in Machete Kills

Director Robert Rodriguez tweeted the above photo this morning while announcing that he had cast none other than weird hair transplant victim Charlie Sheen as the president in his totally-necessary sequel, Machete Kills. Once again I get the feeling that whereas Quentin Tarantino wants to make us love the trashy B-movies he grew up on as much as he loves them, Robert Rodriguez kinda just wants to make trashy B-movies.

I just cast Charlie Sheen in #machetekills as the President of the United States! Who better? More soon… yfrog.com/h38lgnuj

“Machete Kills” is expected to see Trejo’s Machete being recruited by the U.S. government to battle his way across Mexico to take down an arms dealer who is looking to launch a weapon into space. Returning are Jessica Alba, Michelle Rodriguez and, of course, Danny Trejo. [ThePlaylist]

Charlie Sheen would also join previously-announced castmembers Sofia Vergara and Mel Gibson. I don’t have confirmation on this yet, but I believe the full title is “Machete Kills Things That Would’ve Been Funny Six Months Ago.”

That said, I’d give anything to hear Danny Trejo call him “Charlie Cheen” a few times.

[pics from Jessica Alba’s Twitter via Collider. F*cking Instagram.]