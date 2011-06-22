Footloose remake trailer: Kevin Bacon is from Bawston now

Yesterday I posted the first batch of pictures, and now we have a full-length trailer for the MTV Films-sponsored remake of Footloose, which is pretty much indistinguishable from a sequel to Step Up to the Streets. In the new version, Kenny Wormald, playing Kevin Bacon’s old character Ren McCormack, moves from Bawston (Bacon was from Chicago in the original) to Bomont, Tennessee, where the town preacher, Dennis Quaid in a sweater, has banned dancing (MY FAATHAH; HE DON’T GET OUT MUCH). Eventually Ren learns the real reason dancing has been banned: three years ago, some seniors coming home from an underground dance party were killed in a car accident. Uh… what? Ignoring the dislogic of this plot device, Ren sets out to prove the preacher wrong, by showing him what a slut his daughter is. Presumably, it all ends with a tense courtroom battle, an impassioned speech. “Ya rawnah? I may nawt be from heah, and you may hate me fa my Twilight hayuh and queah sunglasses, but if I know one thing in this world, it’s this: Dancing to the music of daahkies is NAWT the prawblem. That’s why me an’ ya daughtah ah going to Hawllywood to be on America’s Best Dance Crew, AN YOU CAN’T STAWP US!” (*slow clap*) GO SAWX
wow…u just did a complete KSK bit. how come u didn’t work in a picture of “tommy”?
mmmm…blog handjobs. virtual jizz
Question: Will there be a game of chicken played with tractors? If not, DEALBREAKER.
Everybody cut everybody cut. Your throats.
“You see these feet? They-ah as loose as ya motha’s twat.”
“Son, you’re out of order.”
“THIS WHOLE COURT’S OUT OF ORDAH. THIS COURT IS THE DERRICK JETAH OF COURTS.”
Not been reading this blog long, Black Man? I was doing Boston vernacular long before I read my first Tawmmy from Quinzee post (which I since have and they’re great).
I’m holding out for a peehole.
Line dancing is soooooooo scandalous, y’all. What’s next, River Dance?
Has anyone investigated Dennis Quaid’s horrible gambling addiction?
“Check it out, skank. I learned this move at a Daughtry cawncert at the Dorchestah Paladium.”
*suckerpunches lone black guy*
Kenny Wormald’s Boston accent is so bad Blake Lively made fun of it.
So a bunch of teenagers went to a dance, got drunk, tried to drive home, and died in a fiery wreck, and the town bans dancing?
It’s a good thing Beaumont is too small for a subway, one kid gets drunk and electrocutes himself on the third rail and the town would outlaw standing up to take a piss.
It would be easier to just call the ACLU and have them threaten the town with a lawsuit.
I thought Quaid might be banning line dancing because the teens weren’t rubbing all over each other. He’s more cock ring than purity ring in my world.
I think Bomont’s got a point here. Based on what I’ve seen of these teens, I’d stop them from doing most things.
I have banned dancing in this town because Ryan Dunn went to prom, danced a little, got drunk and drove his Porsche at Ludicrous Speed into a spruce tree. Porsche – accept no substitutes. What, too soon? Damn you Ebert! You’ve ruined it for everyone!
just started reading. spent several years working in HW. u do a decent job of scribing it’s absurdity. i find this site mostly funny cause much of the targets of ridicule are truly this absurd in reality.
now shut up and make with the funny flibiddyflappity already
*combs stache
Ryan Dunn’s auto-biography is titled;
“Footloose…and on Fire Like the Rest of My Carcas”
in hindsight this should’a felt like foreshadowing
It’s sad that Ryan Seacrest gets to say he has fake sex with that girl.