The 10 highest paid actors in Hollywood

Forbes just released their list of Hollywood’s top 10 money-earning actors from June 2009 through June 2010, and while I don’t find these stats particularly interesting, I know our monkey brains leave us incapable of not clicking on top 10 lists and I ain’t allergic to cash money so here we are. The figures reportedly include front-end paychecks, back-end deals (the kind your mom likes), and endorsements, such as Al Pacino’s gravitastic coffee ad, or Channing Tatum’s signature line of imitation-gold wigger chains (“Holla back, cousin, ya boy C-Tates’ chizzies look money, belee dat.”). Probably the biggest disappointment is not seeing John C. Reilly’s name on the list. I’d let that man perform my open-heart surgery.
- Johnny Depp, $75 million
- Ben Stiller, $53 million
- Tom Hanks, $45 million
- Adam Sandler, $40 million
- Leonardo DiCaprio, $28 million
- Daniel Radcliffe, $25 million
- Robert Downey Jr., $22 million
- Tom Cruise, $22 million
- Brad Pitt, $20 million
- George Clooney, $19 million
Adam Sandler farts thousand-dollar bills (“Literally!” –Pete Hammond) so it’s a little surprising to see him below Ben Stiller on the list. Forbes reports that Stiller’s figure includes a producer credit on Dreamworks’ Megamind as well as a hefty up-front fee for Little Fockers. And he deserves every penny of that. That thing looks Brian-Pumper-putting-farts-in-your-monkey-fufu level embarrassing. But all in all, save for maybe Daniel “The Awkwardest Wizard” Radcliffe, it seems like a pretty meritorious list, as far as people earning more than small countries for standing around looking pretty goes. At least there aren’t any Twilight people on it. Meanwhile, upon hearing the news that the highest-paid actor earned a paltry $75 million, James Cameron bought a solid gold helmet for his Komodo dragon and made his midget jesters trade pants.
“At least there aren’t any Twilight people on it.”
A similarly sad statement about society is when you divide the dollar figure by number of movies. Daniel Radcliffe shoots to the top of that list.
I sure hope Spike Lee doesn’t see that list.
Fuck those people, ‘cept Clooney, he can come over and hang out.
RDJ can finally afford that bag of cocaine he’s had his eye on.
At least Will Ferrell’s hack ass isn’t on that list.
Fuck that guy. I don’t normally take the side of Italian lesbians, but I’m with Vince. Reilly is way more talented and funny.
James Cameron bought a solid gold helmet for his Komodo dragon
He also had it fitted with A/V jacks and mounted a 50 LCD computer screen to its back, saying “NOW you’re a Monitor lizard.”
The most ironic part of the aforementioned list is 9 out of 10 of those actors are self-avowed communists (excluding the Cloon-Dog of course). Granted, 9 out of 10 actors don’t know what communism actually is (i.e. collectivization, relinquishment of personal property, etc..), but they think it makes them sound as if they’re bucking the system when they say it. Viva la Castro!
Shia LeBeouf’s didn’t make the list? Huh. I could’ve sworn he makes 9 digits.
Eat a dick, Depp. Fucking Alice in Wonderland was eye rapingly horrible.