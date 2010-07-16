Forgotten Classics: Little Hercules 3D

I hope you all have a good excuse for not bringing this film to my attention sooner, because watching this trailer was a truly transcendent moment. It’s like a koala bear crapped a double rainbow inside my brain. Luckily GreatWhiteSnark was around to bring it to my attention. Anyway, it’s called Little Hercules 3D, and let me see if I can imagine the pitch:
- Start with Little Hercules, aka Richard Sandrak, now 17 years old and not really that buff anymore, and give him a dollar-store Hercules outfit
- Add Hulk Hogan, and the entire Hogan clan, including the stupid one sporting a stupid mohawk
- Give him a black sidekick. Wait, no. Move him in with a black family (call Robin Givens) so he can learn how to dance hip hop and talk street
- Throw in a pinch of WWE’s Big Show
- JUDD NELSON.
- ???
- Profit.
Perhaps I’m being a little too harsh. We all did some things we aren’t proud of back in the early 2000s… Wait, what’s that? This movie was filmed in 2009 and went straight to DVD three months ago? (Though it does appear to have theatrical distribution in the Czech Republic). That is… trippy. Now, I know what you’re probably thinking: isn’t a little strange to be shooting a direct-to-DVD film in 3D? Not necessarily. 3D televisions do exist, and who would own them if not members of the same socioeconomic class that would be renting Little Hercules, starring Judd Nelson and Big Show? The audience for this probably has one in every room.
Lorettajohnson saw this movie weeks ago.
John Graziano watches this movie on loop.
James Cameron will probably buy a 3D TV/Avatar DVD combo pack for everybody, so he can rant about how he COMPLETELY CHANGED THE GAME FOR 3D TV. HE IS A GROUNDBREAKING GENIUS. BLUE CAT PEOPLE.
Mike Tyson: “My life is a waste”
*watches Little Hercules 3D trailer”
MT: “Holy shit”
If they fed these people anything more than 7/11 sandwiches they lost money on this one.
I gotta Czech this out.
Even Lex Luger finds Little Hercules narcissistic
The Icebox had more pectoral definition than that.
This movie screams community service.
The Icebox? I hope that’s a Little Giants reference.
No way he throws a spear farther than those black kids
Isn’t the “stupid one” in prison?
(the other stupid one, Elliot Gould just needed the money)
Patty its funny you mention Cat People. Who knew that would seem like a high point in someones career. I’m looking at you John Heard.
You know it, ApeLinc.
They should have fed them 9/11 sandwiches instead.
“I think you could take over for the 82nd Airborne”
Haha, good one, Mr. McCalister.
What cha gonna do when little Hercules runs wild on you, brother!
This is pretty much the Hercules movie Brett Ratner had in mind.