Forgotten Classics: Little Hercules 3D

I hope you all have a good excuse for not bringing this film to my attention sooner, because watching this trailer was a truly transcendent moment. It’s like a koala bear crapped a double rainbow inside my brain. Luckily GreatWhiteSnark was around to bring it to my attention. Anyway, it’s called Little Hercules 3D, and let me see if I can imagine the pitch:

Start with Little Hercules, aka Richard Sandrak, now 17 years old and not really that buff anymore, and give him a dollar-store Hercules outfit

Add Hulk Hogan, and the entire Hogan clan, including the stupid one sporting a stupid mohawk

Give him a black sidekick. Wait, no. Move him in with a black family (call Robin Givens) so he can learn how to dance hip hop and talk street

Throw in a pinch of WWE’s Big Show

JUDD NELSON.

???

Profit.

Perhaps I’m being a little too harsh. We all did some things we aren’t proud of back in the early 2000s… Wait, what’s that? This movie was filmed in 2009 and went straight to DVD three months ago? (Though it does appear to have theatrical distribution in the Czech Republic). That is… trippy. Now, I know what you’re probably thinking: isn’t a little strange to be shooting a direct-to-DVD film in 3D? Not necessarily. 3D televisions do exist, and who would own them if not members of the same socioeconomic class that would be renting Little Hercules, starring Judd Nelson and Big Show? The audience for this probably has one in every room.