Four Minutes of Fincher’s The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo

The 90-second teaser for David Fincher’s remake of The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo came out back in May and people lost their sh*t, so I can only imagine what’s going to happen now that we have almost four minutes of it. I wasn’t as impressed with the first one as everyone else seemed to be, mainly because it was just random action cut to the beat of music, and that’s like high school video editing 101. Cutting video to music makes it look cool: fact. It’s kind of cheating. Anyway, this new one has no such tricks. Just four minutes of intrigue from the movie without really giving away much about the plot. Pretty damn impressive.
The film is based on Stieg Larsson’s internationally best-selling novel centering on a murder mystery looking as far back as 40 years at the disappearance of Harriet Vanger, a scion of one of Sweden’s wealthiest families. All these years later, her aged uncle continues to seek the truth. He hires Mikael Blomkvist (Daniel Craig), a crusading journalist recently trapped by a libel conviction, to investigate. He is aided by the pierced and tattooed punk prodigy Lisbeth Salander (Rooney Mara). Together they tap into a vein of unfathomable iniquity and astonishing corruption. [RopeofSilicon]
Anyone else find it strange that the original book was in Swedish, as was the first film adaptation, and now that we have an English version, it’s still set in Sweden, but now all the Swedes speak English with different accents? There are two or three Englishman, Rooney Mara sounds Scandinavian, a couple vaguely Germanic-sounding dudes — we always just accept it because it sounds fancy and continental, but it makes no logical sense. Just once I’d like to see them try this with a chola, some dudes from Mississippi, three Hawaiians, and a Ukrainian. It’d be like a murder mystery set at my apartment complex. “Hey, Bra. I know you’re lesbo or whatever, but I hear you’re pretty good at investigateen. You know, for a haole.”
“Fack you, cawksuckah, can’t you see I’m fackin’ busy? Didn’t ya queah mothah evah teach you ta knawk?”
No eyebrows = nothing to lose. Opens December 21st. [via TheDailyWhat]
I thought the Swedish films kicked ass. I can understand remaking them because they’ll be box office gold, but to expect them to outshine the Swedish versions is a stretch.
Eyebrows only slow you down. If you want to tap dat vein, you’ve got to move fast, catch them off guard.
(I assume ‘tapping into a vein’ is a fancy euphemism for anal rape.)
The name “Vanger” makes me giggle. It sounds like a heavily-accented European euphemism for penis.
Not even Let Me the Right One In Me In or whatever was dumb enough to keep the same location.
I’ll say it again, Puget Sound could’ve used the work.
I like how Murkins felt the need to change the title to something cosmetic and superficial.
Question: So, what’s the movie about?
Swede: Men who hate women.
Murkin: A chick with a cool tattoo.
Boy is my face red. I sat through this entire thing waiting for Cheri Oteri and her hover horse to make an appearance. I’ll let myself out, thank you
She has a “guardian” (in the scene where the dude behind a desk wants her to give him head so she can access her own money) that is a Thing in Sweden and is definitely not a Thing in the US. But they probably could have figured out another way to make that character work; I can’t think of anything (aside from an ass-ton of snow) that was singularly Swedish about it.
It was a shitty book but should make an awesome movie (I obviously never saw the Swedish version.) Lisbeth was a laughable caricature in the novel, but this preview makes it look like it could actually work.
Funny thing about that teaser. The point of a teaser is simply to get a visceral reaction out of the audience whether they like it or not. And four months later, the audience is STILL talking about it. I’d say mission accomplished.
it’s going to be so hard for me to care about this film with that ugly actress appearing in it, is there a way to see this with someone like oh I don’t know Kiera Knightley in the lead?
Oh, I agree, that first teaser was successful as fuck. I think it was good, it was just cheating.
The author was an old maoist who always saw nazi cabals within swedish society. (not an uncommon theme for Swedish crime-authors).
My point is that Sweden is kind of integral to the story, even if the spoken language isn’t.
While I enjoyed the books they got increasingly ridiculous. Here’s a hint on figuring out the villains: if you’re male and have ever had even a slightly chauvinist thought you are an inhuman monster who will stop at nothing and risk everything if the result is to slightly inconvenience a woman even if you only met them once.
Which is why you Americanize them. Nowhere is money and power less transparent than here, women do get victimized, families are weird. David Fincher gives way to David Lynch and they leg wrestle for Hornet’s Nest.
A few points. (1) The existing scandanavian movie wasn’t that great. (2) Keeping the same location actually makes this LESS likely to be a shameless cash in. (3) If you haven’t read the book, I’m sorry to inform you of this, but that trailer just gave away 3/4 of the plot. (Which is less than the trailer for “Drive” gave away.) (4) “Evil Shall With Evil Be Expelled” sounds like something Yoda would say and has bugger all to do with the books. – That is all.