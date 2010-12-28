Four Wolf Knife & Morning Links

Senior Editor
12.28.10 6 Comments

A million dollars?  That’s not cool. You know what’s cool?  A KNIFE WITH FOUR WOLVES ON IT. [via RoboShark]

MORNING LINKS

The 12 best kinect hacks of 2010.  THE BEST, I SAY! |Uproxx|

Did the East Coast freeze solid?  Are there snowing? |UproxxNews|

Debbie Gibson Versus Tiffany Versus Mega Python Versus Gatoroid. |GammaSquad|

Gary Busey tried to fight Meat Loaf. I think he mainly took issue with the chopped carrots. |WarmingGlow|

Need a hit song? Take it to the strip club. |SmokingSection|

I’ve been led to believe Blake Griffin is good at dunking. |WithLeather|

Want to see a trashy skank cover her vag with a skull?  ‘Course ya do. |GorillaMask|

Bryan’s niece wants to warn him about satan.  Or possibly satin.  It’s funny either way. |TheDailyWhat|

Five Incredibly Stupid Cons that actually worked. |TheSmokingJacket|

Here’s a kitten playing foosball. |Buzzfeed|

Some nerd at Pajiba reviewed Gulliver’s Travels. I’m not going to. |Pajiba|

The most ridiculous free throw shot you’ll see all day. |BroBible|

An open letter to Natalie Portman vis a vis who she should’ve had impregnate her. |HolyTaco|

It’s Always Sunny returning to Comedy Central. |ScreenJunkies|

