Four Wolf Knife & Morning Links

A million dollars? That’s not cool. You know what’s cool? A KNIFE WITH FOUR WOLVES ON IT. [via RoboShark]
MORNING LINKS
“A KNIFE WITH FOUR WOLVES ON IT”
Imagine if Taylor Lauter endorsed this knife. World-wide medical crisis as millions of overweight Twitards engaged in vicious slap-fights over the last coveted wolf knife, then collapsed from asthma-induced breathing problems and cupcake-induced heart problems.
Let’s make it happen, people.
Grr, Lautner even. The sheer, majestic beauty of the quadruple-wolf and a chubby guy in a FilmDrunk shirt overcame me for a moment.
Many moons ago, my mother gave me wolf sheets, covers and pillow cases. It is where I get my archaic power from. Being constantly drunk, making just enough of a living so your wife won’t leave you, /and/ dicking around on the internet? Your gonna need some Wwolf Sheets my friend.
“If I used this to stab a wolf, would that be considered irony?”
Its only ironic if you used it to shank a guy wearing a Three Wolf Moon shirt.
Hey, Vince, you lived in or around Australia, do they hide/kill their ugly children like the Spartans/Mormons used to?
I seem to have posted my last comment on the wrong page. Well, you can’t go about being drunk all day without breaking a few eggs.