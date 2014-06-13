Fox Has Picked ‘Game Of Thrones’ Writer Bryan Cogman For ‘Magic The Gathering’

Fox’s dream of bringing Magic the Gathering to the big screen in the form of a Lord of the Rings-esque fantasy franchise has taken another step toward fruition, as the studio has tapped Bryan Cogman to write the screenplay for the first film. While you might not know Cogman by name, there’s a good chance that you’re familiar with his work, as he has written five episodes of HBO’s Game of Thrones, including his most recent effort, “The Laws of Gods and Men.” He’s also a producer and story editor for the show, but we’re only concerned with the writing part today.
While Magic the Gathering doesn’t yet have a director or even much of a shred of a story to tell – hence, the hiring of a writer – it’s safe to say that it’ll involve a world of magic, monsters and mystical adventures beyond our wildest fantasies, and other such unicorn visions dancing in the brains of producer Simon Kinberg. At least with Cogman on board, we can hope that we’ll be in for quality battle cries like “There’s men out there who want to f*ck your corpses” and “I always take figs mid-afternoon… they help move the bowels.”
Okay, maybe that second one isn’t a battle cry as much as it’s an important life lesson about the importance of BMs.
(Original banner via ROBERTO ZILLI / Shutterstock.com)
There is a LOT of canon to Magic, I can only imagine what direction they would take it for a movie. Or maybe they would completely ignore it and just make up some bullshit for a movie called “Magic”.
Know when to fold ’em.
They tapped Bryan Cogman because all of their other writers were tapped out
<- Reformed Nerd
Yeah, but playing a mono-white deck is a really bad idea.
Looked away from the game for three minutes to make this exact “joke.” Good to see you back from the graveyard, GBHA.
Well by playing Exile, you can only remove one target nonwhite attacking creature from the game. You would also gain life equal to our toughness, but unfortunately we play Magic so you gain nothing.
I’m a nerd and honestly most of the people I work with are nerds (it’s a prerequisite for the job) but there is a group uber-nerd 35 yr old men (of course, sausage fest) that play Magic the Gathering during lunch and even the larpers make fun of them. : ) NERDS – John Goodman voice
It was sort of a joke everyone makes fun of them actually but I threw the larpers (which I know a few of them are) in there for effect. But no larping is just below Magic Gathering on the Nerd level. No offense intended. : )
I disagree, LARPing is the absolute bottom of the barrel
Well, it worked out so well for the Dungeons and Dragons movie. Just ask Thora Birch.
I saw that for free and still felt ripped off.
There’s going to be so much skin showing in these flicks.
[imgur.com]
I think if they did a MTG movie based around Nicol Bolas being the central antagonist and having the main protagonist characters to be a rag tag group of misfits consisting of Jace, Chandra, Garruk, Lilliana, Espeth. Urza/Vensor/Karn/etc. could be some advisor just to throw in an extra reference to the game.
If you don’t play Magic: The Gathering that little blurb up there means nothing to you probably but it would essentially be a uber demigod ancient dragon against a group of five- each who represents an individual color mana that represents that color in the most part of the strategy/gameplay/style.
Having the GoT writers behind it ups the potential value ten-fold though. I’m really excited to see how this progresses.
Also the Eldrazi could definitely be used for a sequel- assuming this movie isn’t the reanimated corpse of the D&D movie resurrected from an Indian burial ground.