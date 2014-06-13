Fox Has Picked ‘Game Of Thrones’ Writer Bryan Cogman For ‘Magic The Gathering’

Shutterstock (Original)

Fox’s dream of bringing Magic the Gathering to the big screen in the form of a Lord of the Rings-esque fantasy franchise has taken another step toward fruition, as the studio has tapped Bryan Cogman to write the screenplay for the first film. While you might not know Cogman by name, there’s a good chance that you’re familiar with his work, as he has written five episodes of HBO’s Game of Thrones, including his most recent effort, “The Laws of Gods and Men.” He’s also a producer and story editor for the show, but we’re only concerned with the writing part today.

While Magic the Gathering doesn’t yet have a director or even much of a shred of a story to tell – hence, the hiring of a writer – it’s safe to say that it’ll involve a world of magic, monsters and mystical adventures beyond our wildest fantasies, and other such unicorn visions dancing in the brains of producer Simon Kinberg. At least with Cogman on board, we can hope that we’ll be in for quality battle cries like “There’s men out there who want to f*ck your corpses” and “I always take figs mid-afternoon… they help move the bowels.”

Okay, maybe that second one isn’t a battle cry as much as it’s an important life lesson about the importance of BMs.

(Original banner via ROBERTO ZILLI / Shutterstock.com)