FOX’S LATEST BRILLIANT IDEA: MARMADUKE

I know I keep saying Fox’s execs must all have fetal alcohol syndrome, but I’m not sure even that fully explains it. I’m beginning to think they begin all their pitch meetings with, “Okay, guys: What’s the stupidest f–king thing you can think of?”
In its latest animal-central project, Fox has signed director Tom Dey to develop a big-screen adaptation of “Marmaduke.” Brad Anderson created the decades-running newspaper comic, which revolves around a mischievous Great Dane who lives with the Winslow family in 1954. The project is in the early stages of development, and the studio declined comment on specifics. It hasn’t been decided whether “Marmaduke” will be a live-action film, animated or a mutt [sic].
The studio also has “We Bought a Zoo” and the Farrelly brothers’ project “Walter the Farting Dog” in development.
Dey directed “Shanghai Noon,” “Showtime” and “Failure to Launch.” [Yahoo]
Marmaduke? My only issue is that it seems almost too relevant, too current for a film adaptation. I’ve heard Tippecanoe had a terrier who was rather popular amongst cartoonists of the day. If only they’d had CGI!
[see also The Marmaduke Project. I think this one‘s my favorite.]
I am pitching my latest project, also based on a newspaper feature: “Sudoku: the Movie”
Roll over Beethoven (in your grave).
Unless this is going to be titled “Marmaduke and The Korean Family He Fed For a Year”, I’m not interested.
I would ask why they haven’t made a movie based on Cathy, but I’m not so sure they haven’t.
The Mighty Feklahr will watch this if one of the subplots involves dad coming home from work early only to find mom fucking the dog!!!
Donk, it was called 27 Dresses.
And NO I haven’t seen it. Fags.
Maybe the Lockhorns can make a cameo appearance as the side story about a sad domestic murder/suicide that happens next door.
Does Marmaduke talk ? Who gets say “take the knot” ?
Fireproof was actually based on For Better or For Worse.
Oliver Stone’s whole life is a Doonesbury cartoon.
I heard the scene where Marmaduke rapes Dakota Fanning is going to be this years big controversy.
By the beard of the dwarf-mother, that’s one big fucking dog!
…if you get the reference above, you need to post here and say so because you are my new hero…
Chris Brown and Rihanna will star in a modernized Andy Capp.
No way that a bunch of Hollywood suits sat around looking for the worst idea ever. If they had, they’d be making “Family Circus” into a major motion picture. Probably with Chris Tucker as Jeffy and Sarah Jessica Parker as Dolly.
Don’t worry it’s supposed to be really good. It’s a re- imaging of the Marmaduke comic strip where Marmaduke is really dark.
erswi, I thought the Cathy movie was Confessions of a Shopaholic, but then again I didn’t ask my wife how many times Isla Fischer said AAAAAAACK!!!
This will be like ‘Scooby Doo’ meets ‘Garfield’
In that it will be two hours worth of unmitigated train wreck.
I’ll predict right now that the next big production from Fox / Hasbro / Tribune will be a Robert Altman-style tour de farce called Jumble!.
I will only watch the Beetle Bailey live action movie if the general finally skull fucks Miss Buxley in his private office.
And if Megan Fox plays Miss Buxley. And I play the general.
Y’know what? I probably won’t see it after all.
*crosses fingers for a Wizard of Id appearance*
This Summer, Rosie O’Donnell is… Hagar the Horrible.
I hope this dose better than The Far Side movie. I mean, I heard reviews were positive, but for some reason nobody went to see it.
[tinyurl.com]
“does better” is how my nordic ancestors spelled it.
Fuck me
I think we’re being too harsh on FOX for this idea. After all, Breckin Meyer/Seth Green/Matthew Lillard/Charles Grodin/Vin Diesel/Daniel Day Lewis needs to eat, too.
Tyler Perry first approached FOX with Madea and Marmaduke, but executives had to keep explaining he’s not a pit bull.
I saw Watchmen last night. If you made a 2 hour film composed of clips of just Dr. Manhatten’s cock, I’d rather watch that than a fucking Marmaduke movie. What does that say about me huh? WHAT DOES THAT SAY ABOUT ME?!?!?
That you’re a cat person ?
“I like the premise, but c’mon – you gotta give us something more here. Just a big dog? What about a belching dog? Or vomit? Marmaduke the Diarrhea Dog. Now that’s something we can sell.”, I imagine the Exec saying.
You know, the audience needs something to relate to their movie-going experience.
In our latest animal-central project, my best friend lost his penis. We flipped a coin, he got heads and I got tails.