FOX’S LATEST BRILLIANT IDEA: MARMADUKE

I know I keep saying Fox’s execs must all have fetal alcohol syndrome, but I’m not sure even that fully explains it. I’m beginning to think they begin all their pitch meetings with, “Okay, guys: What’s the stupidest f–king thing you can think of?”

In its latest animal-central project, Fox has signed director Tom Dey to develop a big-screen adaptation of “Marmaduke.” Brad Anderson created the decades-running newspaper comic, which revolves around a mischievous Great Dane who lives with the Winslow family in 1954. The project is in the early stages of development, and the studio declined comment on specifics. It hasn’t been decided whether “Marmaduke” will be a live-action film, animated or a mutt [sic].

The studio also has “We Bought a Zoo” and the Farrelly brothers’ project “Walter the Farting Dog” in development.

Dey directed “Shanghai Noon,” “Showtime” and “Failure to Launch.” [Yahoo]

Marmaduke? My only issue is that it seems almost too relevant, too current for a film adaptation. I’ve heard Tippecanoe had a terrier who was rather popular amongst cartoonists of the day. If only they’d had CGI!

[see also The Marmaduke Project. I think this one‘s my favorite.]