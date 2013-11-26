‘Francesca Eastwood Seeks Annulment from Jonah Hill’s Brother’ Is A Masterpiece of Star F*cking

For the past few days, I’d been seeing this story going around about Clint Eastwood’s daughter Francesca seeking an annulment from a guy she married in Vegas last week. I half ignored it, and the only thing that stood out about it was how mean the NY Post was being to the guy. They called him everything from a “Shrek look-alike” to “Jonah Hill’s pit-stained brother,” which I thought was unnecessarily mean for a guy whose only crime was hooking up with someone connected to a celebrity. They were so unduly harsh that I didn’t actually realize that “Jonah Hill’s pit-stained brother” wasn’t just an insult. The guy, Jordan Feldstein, is Jonah Hill’s actual brother. Man, you take one bad Getty Images picture…
In fact, this entire story is a veritable feast of Hollywood insider incestuousness, like eating off the entertainment industry’s scummy floor.
A little more than a week ago, Clint Eastwood’s gorgeous daughter got hitched to Jonah Hill’s pit-stained brother in a drunken Las Vegas ceremony — and now she wants the courts to unmake her day.
Francesca Eastwood, 20, stumbled down the aisle of Las Vegas’ Simple Wedding Chapel on Nov. 17 to wed “Shrek” look-alike Jordan Feldstein, 35, in a Christian ceremony held in front of an Elvis impersonator. [NY Post]
See, you can’t put “Shrek look-alike” and “Jonah Hill’s pit-stained brother” so close to each other when one is true and one is an insult, how I was I supposed to know? But I digress.
The 20-year-old daughter of actor Clint Eastwood married Jordan Feldstein, 35, brother of actor Jonah Hill, on Nov. 17 during a quickie ceremony at Las Vegas’ Simple Wedding Chapel, TMZ reported, and a wedding license was filed with the Clark County Recorder’s Office in Nevada. [LA Times]
She’s getting the week-long marriage annulled … TMZ has learned. Sources close to the regretful couple tell us … the notion of getting hitched was fueled by alcohol — and lots of it. [TMZ]
But not so fast, there are at least three more random famous people’s names to be thrown into this mix:
Eastwood is the daughter of the Oscar winner and actress Frances Fisher, 61, who played Kate Winslet’s mother in “Titanic.”
The party-loving Francesca starred on the reality-TV show “Mrs. Eastwood & Company” with her stepmother and other family members in their fancy California home.
Feldstein is a music manager who made his name launching the career of his childhood friend, superstar Adam Levine of Maroon 5. He also manages Robin Thicke of “Blurred Lines” fame. [NY Post]
Of course he manages Adam Levine. I’m a firm believer that everything soulless and evil in the world eventually comes back to Adam Levine, and his greasy, bouncy, God-awful Beegees nightmare music.
The quickie wedding must have been a big surprise to Francesca’s on-again, off-again boyfriend, celeb photographer Tyler Shields, who said in February, “I’m really into Francesca . . . We will definitely get married. I’ve been looking at rings and I plan to propose in an interesting way.” [NY Post]
Let this be a cautionary tale for anyone who dreams of fame and fortune in the film business: You may become one of the most respected actors and directors of your generation, and even that won’t stop you from ending up married to a reality show star and having a daughter who ends up f*cking Tyler Shields.
Adam Levine, Tyler Shields, Clint Eastwood’s daughter, Jonah Hill’s brother, and Alan Thicke’s son. Jesus God, this story is a Bling Ring fever dream. I think Jack Nicholson sums it up best:
Banner pics via Getty
If she’s 20, then Clint was 63 when she was born. His DNA was tired, man.
Also, Jonah Hill is Jewish? Well, knock me down with a feather.
Guess what their dad did for a living.
Bare knuckle boxer?
Nope, they were actually born of virgin birth.
I was going to guess that he was a cantor who really wanted to sing jazz music, but I cheated and looked it up: their dad was an “accountant for Guns N’ Roses.”
So glad he could dig the blue button up out of the hamper on both days those pictures were taken.
Next she’ll probably get married to K-Fed’s brother just long enough for her to pump out two more meal tickets for the Federlines.
He looks like John Kruk back when he had both balls.
This chick is a member of my username
GET OFF MY SPAWN!!
Michael Jai White belongs to no Eastwood.
I’m not saying he’d turn me gay, but the guy looks nothing like Shrek.
I’m starting to wonder exactly how much alcohol was involved.
I know what you’re thinking: Did she take six shots or only five?
THIS! COW!
THAT’S NOT HOW COTW WORKS!
See: [filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Oh s**t. You did that. Ignore that last comment.
Sorry. Every time I see someone write COTW in the comments I automatically assume they don’t know how the system works. Heck, for the longest time I didn’t know how the system worked.
One time, someone said COTW for my comment, but they never nominated me. I am still dealing with that rejection by being a COTW nazi.
This is the poster child of FILM DRUNK stories!
This story is like if nepotism and douchebaggery had a baby, and that baby somehow became a lame musician with a realty show.
So, you know, the reason the aliens will eventually nuke the shit out of earth.
If they had gotten married by an alien instead of an Elvis impersonator, the Earth might have been saved.
Quiet VK, the studios use the internet, too! You’ll kill us all.
You’re talking Vanilla Ice here.
Good to see she sobered up. Any got her number?
Hot damn, one of my favorite Batman quotes!
There is a related story on theDirty.com about this too. Jonah Hill allegedly offered Nik Richie $500k to take the story of his brother down: [thedirty.com]
Jesus Christ, did Maroon 5 take that Platinum album picture at Kirk Cameron’s birthday party?
Pictured from left to right: Charles Barkley’s son Filbert; Clay Aiken’s brother Dave; Mark Strong or UFC owner Lorenzo Fertitta; Adam Levine’s coke dealer; Damien, son of the Devil; Jason Schwartzman’s kid brother Julian; one of the goombas from the Super Mario Bros. movie; Edgar Winter’s angry bastard/Murderface from Dethklok; Anthony Keidis’s twin brother who can’t scat rap worth a damn Aaron; and the real life Turtle from Entourage.
Good ol’ Hollywood nepotism.
It looks like Jordan Feldstein has decided to emulate every “Before” photo there ever was.
Does everyone look like Rob Ford now? Can we not nip this trend in the bud?
I guess if it was a choice between everyone looking like Rob Ford or everyone looking like Steve Buscemi, then…I’d gouge my eyes out.
God damn, if he sweats that much just standing there, imagine the bath Francesca took when they were consummating the marriage in the bathroom stall at the Gold Coast, which I’m assuming followed the reception dinner of an all you can eat buffet. Waffles and cocktail shrimp are terrible sex fuel.
Somewhere there’s a gay couple reading this saying ” Sooooooo why can’t we get married again?”
Strong teak
Those sweat stains are like a Rorschach test. I see the face of a lonely old cat lady.
But that might only be the highly-reflective nature of my monitor fucking with me.
Feldstein looks oddly familiar…..
[www.youtube.com]
Late to the game here.
None of the great comments here distracted me from wondering how this guy made it through a “Christian ceremony” without bursting into flame.
Regardless, I like to imagine several groomsmen wearing the same untucked blue shirt.
