Frankly, Tom Cruise, no one gives a sh*t.

20th Century Fox just released this new, extended trailer for Knight and Day, and it’s 3-minutes of star-studded, heart-pounding, bullfighting, butt-clenching, glib-mugging, motorcycle-riding, ;lkjad;lajkfsuiikh9y823908op… ……. Crap, sorry, I must’ve fallen asleep for a second there. Anyway, if I take anything from this trailer, it’s that Cameron Diaz’s character’s name is “June.”

“June? You need to come with us, June. Oh hey, June. June. June? Look out June! June; June?! Just a second while I fight this bull, June. June.”