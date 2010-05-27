Frankly, Tom Cruise, no one gives a sh*t.

#Tom Cruise #Trailers
Senior Editor
05.27.10 16 Comments

20th Century Fox just released this new, extended trailer for Knight and Day, and it’s 3-minutes of star-studded, heart-pounding, bullfighting, butt-clenching, glib-mugging, motorcycle-riding, ;lkjad;lajkfsuiikh9y823908op… …….  Crap, sorry, I must’ve fallen asleep for a second there.  Anyway, if I take anything from this trailer, it’s that Cameron Diaz’s character’s name is “June.”

“June? You need to come with us, June.  Oh hey, June.  June.  June?  Look out June! June; June?!  Just a second while I fight this bull, June.  June.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Tom Cruise#Trailers
TAGSBOOORINGCameron DiazCrapKNIGHT AND DAYTOM CRUISETRAILERS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 7 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP