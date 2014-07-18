Fred Durst Has Gone From Directing Movies To eHarmony Commercials

Despite the fact that his last effort came in 2008 with The Longshots, Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst’s dreams of being a director have not perished. Back in May, eHarmony boasted on its Twitter account that the man who did it all for the nookie was teaming up with Dr. Neil Warren for a new series of commercials for the dating site, presumably because the young girl playing Warren’s granddaughter needed an extra push to really deliver that speech impediment as if it’s adorable and not at all concerning.

You’ve probably already seen the first of three Durst-directed commercials, as he was behind the camera for the recent spot that has Caroline introducing her friend Chase, who is looking for the “Puwfect” girl. Haha, he’s just a kid! Kids don’t date! Set him straight, Dr. Warren.

While this one seems just as tame as the previous Caroline commercial, Durst’s next effort will take dating to a much darker place, by taking on the monsters that single folk deal with in real life. Dating’s hard, y’all!

The second spoofs the trials of dating as unsuspecting singles trudge through disastrous evenings with a witch and an ogre. The final ad in the series, which is in post-production, is set during an ultra-competitive bouquet toss that’s unrewarding, even for the winner. “These particular commercials are more fun than I’m used to seeing from eHarmony campaigns,” said Mr. Durst, “but you can relate to them in a way that makes sense on many different levels for many types of people.” (Via Ad Age)

A witch and an ogre? An ultra-competitive bouquet toss? Way to destroy the walls of creative constraints, Fred.