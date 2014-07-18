Fred Durst Has Gone From Directing Movies To eHarmony Commercials

Despite the fact that his last effort came in 2008 with The Longshots, Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst’s dreams of being a director have not perished. Back in May, eHarmony boasted on its Twitter account that the man who did it all for the nookie was teaming up with Dr. Neil Warren for a new series of commercials for the dating site, presumably because the young girl playing Warren’s granddaughter needed an extra push to really deliver that speech impediment as if it’s adorable and not at all concerning.
You’ve probably already seen the first of three Durst-directed commercials, as he was behind the camera for the recent spot that has Caroline introducing her friend Chase, who is looking for the “Puwfect” girl. Haha, he’s just a kid! Kids don’t date! Set him straight, Dr. Warren.
While this one seems just as tame as the previous Caroline commercial, Durst’s next effort will take dating to a much darker place, by taking on the monsters that single folk deal with in real life. Dating’s hard, y’all!
The second spoofs the trials of dating as unsuspecting singles trudge through disastrous evenings with a witch and an ogre. The final ad in the series, which is in post-production, is set during an ultra-competitive bouquet toss that’s unrewarding, even for the winner.
“These particular commercials are more fun than I’m used to seeing from eHarmony campaigns,” said Mr. Durst, “but you can relate to them in a way that makes sense on many different levels for many types of people.” (Via Ad Age)
A witch and an ogre? An ultra-competitive bouquet toss? Way to destroy the walls of creative constraints, Fred.
You laugh now, but you just wait until this guy is directing the new M&Ms Christmas commercial next year, and *we’ll* be the ones with egg on our face.
Why would a relationship site hire a guy who just did for the nookie? That’s, like, the antithesis of a successful relationship.
+1. And maybe +2 if the night gets really freaky.
That baseball cap isn’t red. What the fuck, Durst?
Bring it back to the Matthews Bridge, Limp!
This story makes me want to break stuff.
As an ad world veteran, this is actually kind of impressive. To be sure eHarmony did not hire Durst. The likely chain is that their agency hired the production company, and one of them (or both) negotiated with Durst’s rep (read: owed a favor) to get him hired as director. Then, the account team had to sell this package to eHarmony. It’s…kind of amazing.
So who’s responsible for that ridiculous fake lisp on the little girl? Every eHarmony commercial makes me want to force feed that guy a rake but that kid especially makes me unreasonably angry.
He did it all for the eNookie.
If that picture is correct, we can be glad that his soul patch has spread and is starting to eat his face like the green moss did to Steven King in Creepshow.
Ah cmon, Limp Bizkit served a role for a while. Don’t say you didn’t like them when you were 17.
Gimme commercial break!
Amazing. A photo where Durst isn’t the biggest douchebag in the frame.