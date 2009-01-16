FRI FREE FOR ALL: SHHH, DADDY’S DRINKING

Senior Editor
01.16.09 57 Comments

Friday Free for All is that time of the week when I post a funny video and then wave my dick around like a helicopter.  Send your tips and/or naked pictures of yourself to lance@filmdrunk.com. Wheeee!

null – Watch more free videos

This commercial implies that you shouldn’t drink because drinking makes it harder to put together your child’s toy General Lee car. Between the bowl cuts, the reference to Dukes of Hazzard, the old-school voice over, and the fact that it comes from Canada, I’d say this was made at least as long ago as 2007.

[Hat tip: HolyTaco]

