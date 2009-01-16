FRI FREE FOR ALL: SHHH, DADDY’S DRINKING

Friday Free for All is that time of the week when I post a funny video and then wave my dick around like a helicopter. Send your tips and/or naked pictures of yourself to lance@filmdrunk.com. Wheeee!
This commercial implies that you shouldn’t drink because drinking makes it harder to put together your child’s toy General Lee car. Between the bowl cuts, the reference to Dukes of Hazzard, the old-school voice over, and the fact that it comes from Canada, I’d say this was made at least as long ago as 2007.
[Hat tip: HolyTaco]
This PSA is right, drinking makes me want to beat the shit out of babies.
Also: Please, for the love of God, stop sending me the fucking Beastmaster Jr. clip.
To be fair, Daddy wouldn’t drink if his son wasn’t such a pussy that he can’t fix a car himself.
Just something to think about, from the RoboPanda Ministry of Keeping It Real.
Vince, if you refer to “God” one more time, Kahless is going to start thinking you are not a believer and send his agent (Him) to deal with you in an unsavoury manner*!
*However, in his benevolence, Kahless always provides for a dinner and a movie first. We can go see Cowboy Bebop…err…The Day the Earth Stood Still!
There are few actors who can convincingly play drunk and this cat ain’t one of them.
Beastmaster Jr clip sounds fun. Are the ferrets in it?
Hey hoser! Don’t drink if you can’t hold your Labatt’s, eh?
Mumble mumble, Mounties, Eskimos, hockey fans, funny-looking money, donairs, french fries and gravy, etc. = the extent of my knowledge of Canada.
BTK, I wrote a big douchey post about anime in the Cowboy Bebop thread, if me being serious gets your rocks off.
Wait, an anti-drinking Canadian commercial?
iS THIS bIZARRO-wORLD?
Oops, I hit the caps lock.
Little boy: “Dad, why did The Dukes of Hazzard go off the air?”
Dad: *sigh* Well, son, I could tell you the truth, but I’d be lying. Go tell your mom to put on her daisy dukes; good ol’ Hogg has some squealin’ to do.
See how I did that there?
It sounded fun.
Daddy got touchy drunk.
The irony of this PSA is that you have to be drunk (usually on PBR) to keep the ‘real’ General Lee together
Canadians are different from us in that they are polite, love hockey, and have jobs.
FilmCricket, I have to tell you, shit is getting pretty fucked up here in America’s Hat too.. god forbid I try to find a job when i finish grad school
If my Dad couldn’t click on the rear wheels on a plastic car, I’d say his drinking isn’t his biggest problem.
I like how he gave his Dad that “Are you fucking serious right now?’ look at the end.
*takes off anime fan hat, replaces ridged Klingon forehead and removes underwear*
Dor sho gha! The General Lee seems like a worthy vehicle. You forshak-hut dwelling yIntaghs may get spared annihilation yet! The racist innuendo of displaying the Confederate Flag isn’t hurting your case, either!
He should have been born black so he wouldn’t have any toys to break.
He should have been Mexican because that would have been some other kids toy.
Getting drunk and putting the rod in the slot is how I ended up with so many kids.
Fact.
Where you’re a Mexican kid, breaking stuff IS your toy.
Fact.
“Also: Please, for the love of God, stop sending me the fucking Beastmaster Jr. clip.”
But Beastiality clips are still gold, right?
He should have been born in the South, then he could just put the car up on blocks in the front yard and go pull the feathers off some chickens.
Wanna know how I got these scars? Drunk Daddy wasn’t too accurate with the Exacto when he helped me put together my General Lee model.
“Don’t let the helmet hair fool ya, son, Daddy’s not very mechanically inclined. Now if ya need a button sewed on or a kiss on an owie, I’m your man! But for fixin’ cars, go ask your other Daddy.”
That kid grew up to be Dale Earnhardt’s crew chief.
He should’ve been born in New Orleans. Who gives a shit if your car’s got no wheels when it’s over the roof in flood water?
That kid grew up to be Ted Kennedy.
That kid grew up to be Vin Diesel.
That kid grew up to be Latarian Milton.
“Sorry, kiddo, when I’m this far in the tank all I’m good for is snapping things off…”
That kid grew up to be me
That kid has multiple personality disorder.
That kid grew up to be… wait, that kid didn’t grow up, because his father smothered him in his sleep.
Kid: Can you fix this?
Dad: Get fucked, you’re not mine.
When the kid is a teenager, he disconnects the front axle from his father’s car. When confronted about it, he responds “You OK! I learned it by watching you!”
Kid: Can you fix this?
Dad: I wish your Mother was fixed.
+2.35 to Donk for the ancient PSA ref.
Kid: Can you fix this?
Dad: You’re a gay, aint ya’?
Fix a toy car? No. Fix a drink? Don’t mind if i do.
If this had been my dad, he would have called me a ‘pussyfag'(WTF?) and stuck his dick in my bowl of icecream. (True story)
What up drunkards? I’m rewatching The Dark Knight. Why was Rachel Dawes’ face all gross and melted? I thought Dent and the Joker were supposed to look like freaks?
Bryce, spoiler alert please.
You prick.
Kid: Can you fix this?
Dad: About as well as having you fixed our marital problems.
Kid: Can you fix this?
Dad: Can you work a press brake?
Sorry.
*Dark Knight Spoiler*
Rachel gets really ugly in the second one. But at least she dies in a fire.
Kid: Can you fix this?
Dad: Do I look like a fuckin’ Mechanic, Pauly?
Are we sure dad’s really drunk and not just a retard because that’s how the one i keep around the house pretty much tries to fix everything.