Frotcast 161: Cougar Town’s Pat Schumacker, our movie fights and plagiarism

This week on the Frotcast, our guests include Patrick Schumacker, ex-Cougar Town writer, Justin Halpern’s writing partner, and Writer’s Room contributor; and SF comedian Matt Louv, the museum of comedy. We talk about the possible sexism of my article about Tarantino girlfriend/plagiarist Lianne Spiderbaby and whether, based on her “apology,” she’s actually a human spambot who’s trolling us all. We discuss Pacific Rim, the Dzhokar Tsarnaev Rolling Stone cover, and Pat introduces a new topic, asinine movie arguments we’ve had with people.
Most importantly, we coin the phrase “Sharknados are a fishious cyclone.” Enjoy.
Also, the pods are back at Frotcast.com! Check out FilmDrunk & Friends at Cobb’s in SF August 4th!
“Sharknados are a fishious cyclone”
I’m really looking forward to listening to this one if only to see how much Bret hated that line.
Bret LOVED that line.
I got a free subscription to Rolling Stone a couple of months back, can’t wait to check out the James Holmes spread.
I wish this wasn’t the case, but I smirked and clapped my hands together giddily on the train when Vince busted out Fake Bret again. Kills me every single time.
It would’ve gone on longer, but Ben is the only one who can serve the setups for Fake Bret. Real Bret hates bits.
I won’t lie, I squealed.
Spider baby? It’s got the body of a spider, but — ah! — the MIND of a baby.
I could listen to several episodes of NOTHING but Justin Halpern trying to do a bit while the baby cries and the dog barks. All we need is a rogue marching band to decide it needs to deviate from the parade tour on his way through the house and we’ve crossed from podcast to TV show. (Also, I know that wasn’t this week’s ep, but they talked about it)
The Break tagline that Pat mentioned at the end just killed me. I scared the shit out of the old lady next to me on the bus when I burst out laughing.