Frotcast 161: Cougar Town’s Pat Schumacker, our movie fights and plagiarism

Listen on the player above, or download this week’s episode as an mp3 here (right-click, “save as.”)

This week on the Frotcast, our guests include Patrick Schumacker, ex-Cougar Town writer, Justin Halpern’s writing partner, and Writer’s Room contributor; and SF comedian Matt Louv, the museum of comedy. We talk about the possible sexism of my article about Tarantino girlfriend/plagiarist Lianne Spiderbaby and whether, based on her “apology,” she’s actually a human spambot who’s trolling us all. We discuss Pacific Rim, the Dzhokar Tsarnaev Rolling Stone cover, and Pat introduces a new topic, asinine movie arguments we’ve had with people.

Most importantly, we coin the phrase “Sharknados are a fishious cyclone.” Enjoy.

Also, the pods are back at Frotcast.com! Check out FilmDrunk & Friends at Cobb’s in SF August 4th!

Subscribe on iTunes (RATE THE PODCAST!). Download the Stitcher App and stream the Frotcast to your iPhone or Android device.

Email us at frotcast@gmail.com. Voicemail us at 415.275.0030. Follow me on Twitter. Follow Ben on Twitter. Follow Bret on Twitter. Follow Pat Schumacker on Twitter. Follow Matt Louv on Twitter. Fan us on Facebook.