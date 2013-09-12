Frotcast 169: Laremy’s Best & Worst of TIFF

Laremy has returned from his big fancy film festival, but to us he’ll always be that guy with crazy hair and a Snakes on a Plane t-shirt at the Gathering of the Juggalos.
Listen on the player above, or download this week’s episode as an mp3 here (right-click, “save as.”)
This week on the Frot, we read your emails – the Listener Word Bucket – and play “guess the fake movie opening this weekend.” We talk a little about Ben’s impending chemo – #FROTSTRONG – and then we’ve got the weekly clip down, with some damn fine local news coverage. Finally, we bring on Film.com’s most Juggalo’d out film critic, Laremy Legel, recently returned from the Toronto Film Festival to tell us all about the highs, lows, and the blogger 911 calls.
Listen, enjoy, and share, you guys, and remember to stay #FROTSTRONG.
—
HOUSEKEEPING:
You can still buy the podcast we recorded at The Gathering here for a dollar. Support the Frot. #FROTSTRONG!
Subscribe on iTunes (RATE THE PODCAST!). Download the Stitcher App and stream the Frotcast to your iPhone or Android device. Support the Frot at Frotcast.com.
Email us at frotcast@gmail.com. Voicemail us at 415.275.0030. Follow Vince on Twitter and Instagram. Follow Matt Ufford on Twitter. Follow Ben on Twitter. Follow Bret on Twitter. Follow Laremy on Twitter. Fan us on Facebook.
FANTASY OSCAR PICKS (rules here):
Matt:
George Clooney
American Hustle
Fruitvale Station
Bret:
12 Years a Slave
Matthew McConaughey
The Counselor
Ben:
Gravity
Saving Mr. Banks
Michael F. Assbender
Brendan:
The Butler
Wolf of Wall Street
Forest Whitaker
Vince:
Brad Pitt
Inside Llewyn Davis
Out of the Furnace
Osage is a tribe. It’s pronounced “oh SAYJ”.
#FROTSTRONG
Nope, certainly not checking reddit gone wild for Frotcast research purposes, nope.
I get off on women exposing themselves to the public, so damn straight I’m checking it for research purposes.
I was checked out on the last 30 minutes of the frot because I couldn’t stop, er, browsing.
What a time to be alive.
don’t type too fast or you will wind up in r/gonewidl and nobody comes back from there the same person.
Ah, Jesus Christ! Why did I look? What did I think was going to happen?!
meeting people at bars tip: if you’re living in a new city, find a sports backers bar where people from your hometown or college meet.
Your name should be “duh”… not “meh”
As someone who has lived in a few different cities, that is actually great advice. But…
Supplementing your post: if your moving from a hometown/college with ugly boring people (ie, University of Michigan) to say Chicago (home of the hot sluts), then your best bet is to get your FAKE on!
“Oh you like the Cubs?! I love the Cubs! How bout them Bears? Yeah, I hate Kristin Cavellari too. Whoa, you almost fell over! I got you though. I got some Peach flavored Bartles & Jaymes back at my crib, let’s bounce!”
Supplementing my post: no matter where you are at, target drunk girls and pretend to like what they like.
Seriously, if you guys don’t get Burnsy on next week, I’m gonna mexico.
I get it though… Burnsy is doing a Reverse Miley.
In the sense that Miley went from being wholesome to letting the world know “she fucks now!”. The reverse of that is going from drunken HOTT GOSS to sober Burnsy’s Corner.
But you know what Burnsy has that Miley doesn’t?! The FROTCREW!!!
Listen, Miley is about to go Full Lohan… if you love Burnsy, you’ll make him do the same.
#FROTSTRONG and #BynesThatBitch