Frotcast 169: Laremy’s Best & Worst of TIFF

Laremy has returned from his big fancy film festival, but to us he’ll always be that guy with crazy hair and a Snakes on a Plane t-shirt at the Gathering of the Juggalos.

This week on the Frot, we read your emails – the Listener Word Bucket – and play “guess the fake movie opening this weekend.” We talk a little about Ben’s impending chemo – #FROTSTRONG – and then we’ve got the weekly clip down, with some damn fine local news coverage. Finally, we bring on Film.com’s most Juggalo’d out film critic, Laremy Legel, recently returned from the Toronto Film Festival to tell us all about the highs, lows, and the blogger 911 calls.

Listen, enjoy, and share, you guys, and remember to stay #FROTSTRONG.

FANTASY OSCAR PICKS (rules here):

Matt:

George Clooney

American Hustle

Fruitvale Station

Bret:

12 Years a Slave

Matthew McConaughey

The Counselor

Ben:

Gravity

Saving Mr. Banks

Michael F. Assbender

Brendan:

The Butler

Wolf of Wall Street

Forest Whitaker

Vince:

Brad Pitt

Inside Llewyn Davis

Out of the Furnace