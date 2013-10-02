Frotcast 172: This is 40, The Next Toddler Rap Star

Listen on the player above, or download this week’s episode as an mp3 here (right-click, “save as.”)
This week on the Frotcast, we all watched This is 40 on HBO so we talk about that and the Apatow oeuvre in general. We discuss the guy who made the video advice for JJ Abrams on how to make Star Wars good again, and fanboy culture in general. This leads us to Man of Steel, Star Trek, Iron Man 3, etc.
We bring on Burnsy for a special installment of Burnsy’s Corner, the search for America’s next rapping toddler, inspired by Matty B. For the record, Matty B was featured in the very first edition of Burnsy’s corner. Ylvis also showed up there years ago (on Frotcast 64 – thanks FrotcastQuotes Twitter account), long before “What Does the Fox Say” became a hit this summer, proving that the Burnsy Bump is real, and it’s powerful. You can check out all the candidates for this year’s best toddler rap star after the jump.
We wrap things up with some of your relationship questions, including the guy whose brother banged his girlfriend who now has to give a best man’s speech for said brother. All in all, it should be a good ‘sode, a great time for a first listen if you’re still a Frotcast virgin. TELL YO FRANES!
Matty B’s from Atlanta? Shit. For some reason I thought he was Canada’s problem, and this whole time it was our damn fault.
Anyway, I’m guessing Matty’s dad isn’t the megachurch pastor (they’re more inclined to Christian rock or country down here) but I could definitely see Matty being a pastor at a youth-oriented contemporary church by his mid-20s. Or a pretend-hobo in Little 5. No in-between.
I think he’s from Canada but moved to Atlanta at some point. There’s definitely a Canadian something in there.
I’ll admit I did some digging on the little hellspawn, as I too suspected this whole thing was promulgated by a megachurcher. Actually his dad owns a trucking company that he’s run for some 25+ years, and seems to have been run out of Atlanta. They take orchestrated, wardrobe-coordinated extended-family beach photos on vacation…indicating they gots bread and hence the source of the production value.
I’m afraid this one might fall squarely on our shoulders.
Although I’ll leave you with the hope that the little wiener kid will grow out of his cute phase. His dad has a big bald head like the business end of a buttplug.
Allah willing…
I don’t think there could possibly be a more infuriating group of words in the English language than “9 year old christian rapper.”
I’m surprised nobody suggested that the poor guy fuck his brother over by having sex with his fiance; that way they’re even. In all honesty though he needs to just tell the fiance so that she can dump the brother’s sorry ass.
Hey guys, Hot Shots Part Duex parodied the end of Kickboxer and Rambo 3, not Bloodsport. I am not ashamed for knowing this.
How much of the episode did Vince erase this week?
Hopefully most of me admitting that I’m afraid of black children.
The rundown of how to get back at the cheating brother had shades of Cartman and Scott Tenorman. The spite was palpable. Needless to say, I agree that you tell the brother that you know just before you give the speech telling everyone how great he is. I’m just not sure whether you jerk off before the speech to avoid nutting your pants from the pleasure of watching him squirm, or after once you’ve drained him of all happiness and converted it into sexual energy. Thoughts?
And the child rapper that Ben was talking about was Lil Poopy.
“Coke ain’t a bad word!”
Lil Snoopy Poopy Dog????
So, Burnsyfan66 gets a namedrop and you baktags can’t even mention Him while you are shitting on the sci-fi nerds? You guys have changed, man.
Honestly Fek, I think we all kind of assumed Bursyfan66 was one of your alts.
I feel bad about calling that guy a fuckstick so I will clarify my rage into delicious anger-ghee:
Earnest enjoyment of unpopular, niche or childish things is awesome. I might not always want to hear about it, but I want to actively encourage it.
But if one’s only contribution to the discourse is playing the part of Imagination Police? For a narrative they purchased, rather than helped create? Fuck that.
What really got me pissy with that guy was that HE HAD ALL THE TOOLS TO MEET HIS OWN DEMANDS. If you’ve got a problem with Star Wars, don’t complain to Disney – make a new Star Wars.
Then, after that? Make something new.
Fekster, no need to call the Frotcrew baktags. And are you insinuating that I’m a nerd? I play fantasy football dude. I get faded and listen to Wu Tang. I give girls mad hickies. It don’t get more COOL bro than that!
Listen, if you want shout outs on the reg, ya gotta do work son! Here’s my ten step guide to get that Frotcast love:
1.) Play Faves – Pick a Frotcaster/Guest and shower them with all your affection. It’s like when you’re really into a girl, so you bang all her friends to make her jealous and talk about ya all the time.
2.) Be Persistent – You know how many Burnsy related comments I have to post just to get him that measly 60 mins of Frot time each month? Between a buttload and a shit-ton I’d say. If the added result is a little name drop, it’s worth it!
3.) Toilet Humor – What did they find in the toilet on the Starship Enterprise? …The Captain’s log! The Frotcrew just loves poop jokes and poop related content.
4.) Page Clicks – Bribery always works. Fun Fact: Only 5-8 people visit Filmdrunk on a daily basis. So I spend countless hours just repetatively rifling thru the site to get those precious clicks up!
5.) Live Frotcast – Get wasted and just scream at them in person. November 2017 is the 5 year anniversary and reunion show w/ special guest Burnsy.
6.) Fake Emails – The Frotcrew loves to give advice and feel useful. So I feed their need with some made up problems (like the one about my brother sleeping w/ my GF and having to give him a best man toast).
7.) Chloe’s Boobs – At work, I google “Chloe Moretz Nipslip” bout 2-3 times daily. I’ve lost 3 jobs cause of it. But being the first to alert the Frotcrew of this will get you much props and/or most likely beratement about the whole age thing.
8.) Laremy Sucks – Once in a while throw some shade in Laremy’s direction. Don’t get me wrong, he’s awesome. But him doing other podcasts really hurts the Frotcrew’s feelings. So taking him down a few pegs secretly makes the fellas happy.
9.) Drunk Posts – Poeple who comments posts sober are dum.
10.) Start Fanclub – TeamBurnsy is about 80,000 to 90,000 members strong. The Frotcrew knows this. They also know how we beat down 5 different Charters of the Hells Angels in FL during bike week. And how we shut down the US. Government just as a goof. And our plans to uninvent gravity. People show us love because of the human need to be something greater than oneself… that’s TeamBurnsy.
Single line breaks and no edit? Who runs this garbage site?
Yeah for reals! You need to holla at cha boy Vince.
I liked This Is 40 quite a bit too, I should have known it would be good when rotten tomatoes and IMDB users hated it.
Every time Burnsy is on the Frotcast an angel gets its wings… and a girl gets pregnant from listening.
Seriously! He just oozes that much machismo!
One time Ashley called the house to see if I wanted to play some badminton and my dad answered. 9 months later my dad had a baby girl!