Frotcast 173: Gravity, The Name Draft, Quicksand Porn

Can you remember the last time every single person on the Frotcast saw the same movie? Well it happened this week, with Gravity. We all share our thoughts on that (read my full review here), break down the negative reviews, and discuss Neil DeGrasse Tyson’s Gravity fact-checking session. The Gravity talk lasts until about minute 35, if you’re trying to avoid spoilers.
After that, Matt Lieb tells us about the movies that make him cry the most (including Batman Begins, and later we take on the All Name Draft, courtesy of notytournament’s bracket (you can see our picks below, if you want). Finally, Matt Lieb tells us all about his discovery of quicksand porn, and we imagine what the plot of a really good quicksand porno might be.LISTENER COMMENT OF THE WEEK, FROM JEREMY:
“What was Bret’s wedding like? I imagine his wedding vows were like I take thee flesh to be with your bones till they rot or till the earth explodes, because it doesn’t even matter we love one another. We’ll be dead soon and the pictures from these moments will just be lost and it’ll be like none of this ever matters, and none of these people here matter either.”
NAME DRAFT PICKS
Ben
Jackmeoff Mudd
Magnus Moan
Pornsak Pongthong
McWisdom Badejo
Lieb
Fang Man
Fancy English Jr.
Bak Bak
Syndric Steptoe
Brendan
Gorby Loreus
Flavius Walter Winsted
Yolanda Squatpump
Baby Swinger
Vince
Smokey Don Pipes
Ram Amandeep
Chishire Schanker
Konockus Sashington
Bret
Twollie Vanderwerf
Mythius Gaither
Skyhawk Fadigan MD
Pooky Amsterdam
The full bracket, via NOTYBracket.com:
It’s ironic that when Brett flips to know-it-all mode his sentences all end like questions.
Right?
It’s shorthand, to save the listener time. In my head I’m actually responding “RIGHT!” Because my opinion is the only one that matters, re: all things.
If I may speak for Bret, even after he already has, he’s not saying “right?” like he needs your validation, he’s saying it like “you understand, don’t you?”
This one definitely has some “best of” worthy moments. And I’d like to subscribe to Lieb’s Quicksand newsletter.
>Can you remember the last time every single person on the Frotcast saw the same movie?
Yes. Frotcast 6. Inception.
BWAAAAAM ::rides a snowmobile off a cliff::
“___ fucks” should probably not be a saying, because what if I wanted to comment on my hypothetical friend, Jason’s, sister by saying how awesome she is? I feel like that would be trouble.
Do you also live in perpetual fear of taking the wrong medication before your important business meeting with the Japanese?
I’m investing all of my money and erections in quicksand porn.
but it’ll sink without trace.
It’s a cold world in which these gentleman have unfairly been left by a cruel bracket:
Peregrine Badger was on the lacrosse all-name team.
Or someone named Peregrine.
Did not see him there. Probably assed out by Peer Fish.
I’ve trod down the path quicksand porn leads. Next stop is full-body vore, and then it gets geometrically worse from there.
The company I work for has a contact in Canada called Anastasia Champagne and we used to deal with a fella called Dick Raper.
So can lieb finally officially become a regular? I love him.
I was registering my kids for charter school testing earlier this week and the poor kid 3 spots in front of me… kid was like 3 or 4 and his parents named him Ryder Cockman.
I’ve listen to the last 10 minutes of this at least, and i’m not joking, 50+ times. “Oh Cruel Fate!” literally had me wiping tears and gasping for air. This was so good it led to a “TIL There is a such thing as quicksand porn” on Reddit’s frontpage….or Frotpage. Have a segment where Lieb brings in one weird fetish of his a week. It would be audio magic.