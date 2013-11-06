Frotcast 177: Richie Incognito, Thor 2, Obnoxious Status Updates

Listen on the player above, or download this week’s episode as an mp3 here (right-click, “save as”)
This week on the FilmDrunk Frotcast, Ben is down south finishing up chemo, but we’ve got comedian Matt Lieb in the San Francisco frotquarters, plus Film.com’s Laremy Legel via Skype and the rest of the Frotcast crew.
Topics include (in chronological order):
- The Richie Incognito story, and NFL hazing (including Brendan’s personal experience with being hazed as an NFL offensive lineman).
- Laremy’s Bell’s Palsy, and health problems that have befallen Gathering of the Juggalos attendees
- Matt Lieb’s Sex Life
- Boardwalk Empire & Eastbound and Down, and actresses being unrealistically attractive.
- The scariest comedies and kids movies
- The Danzig show, and egging Danzig’s new house
- Your most obnoxious Facebook status updates
- Relationship questions, including the girl whose boyfriend farts during sex.
I thought this was the most entertaining status update:
“Guys be good to your women make them realize they have every right to a beautiful life and your the one that’s going to give it to them, tell her everyday that she is your world and everyday with her is heaven on earth” [followed by…]
“I know hurricane Sandy is bad and gonna do some damage but please don’t lose sight of our goal, The Muslim in the White House needs to be removed for violating our constitution….”
I’m 99% certain that guy’s a Promise Keeper who believes he has a mandate from God to subjugate the shit out of his wife/girlfriend and probably even beat her so she knows her place.
“[T]ell her everyday that she is your world and everyday with her is heaven on earth” is the bullshit these guys say immediately after they beat the shit out of their women.
Holy s**t, I just looked up the Promise Keepers Wikipedia entry.
Between this and MRA, I am starting to develop misandry.
Bell’s Palsy is the greatest. Life is such a crap shoot.
Curse of the Juggalos! The gathering is like a Faygo soaked King Tut’s tomb.
Shannon going scary top on James Franco in The Broken Tower is about as terrifying a thing I want to see. Stress on the want to see.
Pretty excited you guy’s read my facebook friend’s status. He was the guy really pumped about the tennis balls. I hadn’t realized how smart a dog he was.
Man! My gf’s facebook block list is like a who’s who list of assholes. I’m always telling her the annoying ones are comedy gold, but she keeps culling them from the herd.
The dejected “hey” from Brendan at the end was amazing.
Usually the shows without Ben fall apart at some point, but this one was tight. The part at the end where Vince stole Brandon’s line was great. As usual Lieb killed. This episode fucks.
Agree with posts above… Vince does give good chin though.
Bout to see 2hor, gonna use Laremys line bout making minimum wage on the ticket girl combined with Burnsy Special # 13 to ensure success (BS13 = have dong hanging out of zipper, medium chub though as full torque is kinda creepy).
Get well soon Larebear and JellyBen :)