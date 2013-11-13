Frotcast 178: Alison Stevenson, Man of Steel, BDSM Seminars

Listen on the player above, or download this week’s episode as an mp3 here (right-click, “save as”)

This week on the FilmDrunk Frotcast, we bring on Alison Stevenson, she of Vice and FilmDrunk’s award-winning “Rum and Rom-Coms” feature fame. We talk about Vince and Matt Lieb’s Hobbit meal at Denny’s (review to come), the “financial domination” seminar Alison attended, and all of the movies Ben has been watching during chemo, including Skyfall and Man of Steel. His last treatment is this week! Thanks for the support! #FROTSTRONG

We share dating stories, including Alison’s OKCupid date on mushrooms. We answer your questions, including Brendan’s stories about how the NFL deals with concussions, and a reader who has successfully implemented “Hater Court” at a daycare. Plus another about a homeless lady putting speed stick on her vagina. Good times, good times.

As always, check out Frotcast.com to support the Frotcast, leave us lots of reviews, tell your friends, and send us lots of emails and voicemails. frotcast@gmail.com; 415-275-0030.

