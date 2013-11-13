Frotcast 178: Alison Stevenson, Man of Steel, BDSM Seminars

Listen on the player above, or download this week’s episode as an mp3 here (right-click, “save as”)
This week on the FilmDrunk Frotcast, we bring on Alison Stevenson, she of Vice and FilmDrunk’s award-winning “Rum and Rom-Coms” feature fame. We talk about Vince and Matt Lieb’s Hobbit meal at Denny’s (review to come), the “financial domination” seminar Alison attended, and all of the movies Ben has been watching during chemo, including Skyfall and Man of Steel. His last treatment is this week! Thanks for the support! #FROTSTRONG
We share dating stories, including Alison’s OKCupid date on mushrooms. We answer your questions, including Brendan’s stories about how the NFL deals with concussions, and a reader who has successfully implemented “Hater Court” at a daycare. Plus another about a homeless lady putting speed stick on her vagina. Good times, good times.
I’m pretty sure the 1,000,000 vagina guy is talking about the idea that women are raped because of what they wear. He’s trying to say he’ll respect when they say no, instead of going ahead and listening to the clothes saying that she wants some sex.
Atheist church? You mean Unitarians?
As far as community organized spaces go, there are “community spaces” all over the fucking place here, but the problem is that all of the events are intolerable music and/or poetry and/or spoken-word bullshit. Or issue activism, which is even worse than listening to some filthy hipster read non-metered poetry.
I remember a woman said that Sunday brunch is this city’s version of church, but that’s fucking nonsense. Can’t you just hang out with your neighbors or something, or are you being picky as to who you want to associate with. In that case, whatever your criteria are would be really helpful in forming your social alternative to church.
I think atheist churches are just TED Talks.
Qaplah! Can’t wait to listen. Probably tomorrow after physical therapy when He pops a couple muscle relaxers and time release morphine. That way I can listen to it again next week and it will be like a brand new Frotcast!
Your relationship with iTunes is infuriating. Haven’t been able to download the past 6 episodes.
i dont know how to fix itunes. all i can do is offer alternatives:
[filmdrunk.podbean.com]
[4a32ef27596404b3c8ee-bcc3ccb00ecf0b1e20fae464d2ef39bf.r87.cf1.rackcdn.com]
[www.stitcher.com]
I ONLY listen to the Frotcast on iTunes so maybe Doug is the problem?
I’m glad you guys found Skyfall as boring as I did, it got such great reviews but even sober I was falling asleep in the theater.
“Raccoons always pack heat!”
“That’s why they’ve got the mask.”
So understated and ignored by most of the Frotcrew but it had me busting up walking to class.
Probably the worst thing about Buzzfeed is that it feeds the insane nostalgia for things that only happened 10 FUCKING YEARS AGO! It’s like Vince mentioned in his review of American Pie 6 (or whatever), if we’re already nostalgic now, imagine how bad it’ll be in 30 years.
“Swaggy American YOLO” starring Jaden Smith Jr. and Southwest Beiber.